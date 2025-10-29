Krystle D’Souza ends 3-year relationship with Gulaam Gouse Deewani? Know all about her boyfriend

Actor Krystle D’Souza and restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani have reportedly ended their relationship after almost three years of dating. According to a report by Bombay Times, the couple parted ways about a month ago. A source close to them confirmed the news, adding that Krystle prefers to keep her personal life private and won’t be commenting on the breakup.

Krystle D’Souza and Gulaam Deewani unfollow each other on Instagram

While neither Krystle D’Souza nor Gulaam Deewani has spoken publicly about their split, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at the end of their relationship. Their breakup came as a surprise to many who admired their bond, as the couple had always maintained a low profile and avoided the limelight.

A source told The Times of India, “They have parted ways. Krystle has always kept her personal life private and wouldn’t want to talk about the breakup.” Over the years, Krystle and Gulaam were known to support each other’s work but rarely shared details of their relationship on social media.

Here’s what Krystle D’Souza had said about Gulaam Deewani earlier

Though Krystle D’Souza has chosen silence now, she had once spoken fondly about Gulaam during an earlier interview with Bombay Times. She said, “If I have the confidence to go on screen and perform, it’s him behind me. He pushes me to become better… Finding a partner for an actress who is that supportive is very difficult.”

Their relationship was described as one based on respect and encouragement. Friends close to the couple often admired how they balanced their careers while keeping things private. Sources suggest that despite the unexpected breakup, both Krystle and Gulaam have handled the situation maturely and moved on, focusing on their respective professional goals.

Krystle D’Souza remains a popular name in Indian television, best known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas: Jaag Utha Shaitaan. Recently, she appeared on Laughter Chefs to support her close friend Nia Sharma.

Expanding her career beyond television, Krystle has also worked in films and web series like Fittrat. She will next be seen in the upcoming film First Copy alongside Munawar Faruqui.

