Shaleen Malhotra slams entertainment industry for ‘exploitation’; details inside

Actor Shaleen Malhotra has etched a name for himself in the TV Industry with some well-known shows like Arjun, Laado 2, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, and many more. He is currently grabbing headlines, not for his professional project but for his recent statement that slammed the entertainment industry for 'exploitation'. He called out the industry for making excuses about budget constraints but demanded 'masterpiece' work.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shaleen Malhotra dropped a cryptic post sharing that he came out of a meeting just to realize that people in the industry are still making 'pandemic' excuses for low budgets. He added that with less budget, they should expect similar work. He wrote, "You can't pay peanuts and expect a masterpiece."

He called them out, asking to stop making excuses for smaller budgets, as every actor, creator, writer, and director has a set fee for their creativity. He added that if they know they have less budget, they shouldn't at least 'exploit' people. "If you have lesser budgets and you know it, then stop trying to exploit people, please," he wrote.

Shaleen Malhotra’s bold remarks have stirred widespread discussion across social media and the entertainment industry, with many lauding him for addressing an issue often swept under the carpet.

Known for his intense roles on television, he rarely voices such candid critiques, making this instance particularly impactful. While he didn’t reveal what exactly happened that prompted these remarks, his words have clearly struck a chord with many.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaleen Malhotra made his acting debut with the Star Plus show Arjun. He then went on to feature in several shows such as Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Laado 2, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and many more. He is quite famous in the Indian TV industry.

