Celebrity MasterChef POLL: Who will get evicted from Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar’s show this week? VOTE

Celebrity MasterChef, a fresh twist to the classic MasterChef format, is entertaining viewers on television. Instead of aspiring chefs, this season features well-known celebrities battling it out in the kitchen, making the competition even more exciting. With intense challenges, dramatic eliminations, and impressive culinary skills on display, the show has kept viewers hooked since its premiere on January 27, 2025.

From the very first week, the celebrity contestants have impressed the judges—Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan—with their creativity and dedication. While some celebrities have wowed the panel with restaurant-quality dishes, others have struggled to keep up with the high standards of the competition. Over the weeks, several contestants have been eliminated, leaving only a handful of skilled contenders still in the race.

As of week six, the remaining contestants battling for the Celebrity MasterChef title are:

Archana Gautam

Gaurav Khanna

Faisal Shaikh

Kabita Singh

Tejasswi Prakash

Usha Nadkarni

Nikki Tamboli

Rajiv Adatia

The pressure is mounting with each episode, and the challenges are getting tougher. Every contestant is giving their best, but unfortunately, someone has to go home at the end of the week. Now, it’s time for you to have your say. Which contestant do you think will be the next to leave Celebrity MasterChef? Vote in our poll and let us know your predictions.

A few days back, there was an interesting twist as Archana Gautam was nominated to be eliminated, but then the judges announced that there will be no elimination. Although the contestant teared up hearing her name, Gautam was glad she was saved.

Airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV, the show premiered on January 27, 2025. Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, and wildcard entrant Ayesha Jhulka have been eliminated so far. Dipika Kakar also had to leave the show midway due to an injury.