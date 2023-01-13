Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 to go off air; 5 Times Ekta Kapoor's show made headlines

Naagin 6 is presently one of the most popular television shows and it stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in main roles. The sixth season premiered on 12 February 2022 and has been airing since then. The show has proved to be a huge hit on the screens, and its supernatural storyline and high-octane drama have hooked the attention of the audience. After entertaining the masses for quite a long time, Ekta Kapoor's produced show Naagin 6 will soon bid goodbye to fans. Ekta Kapoor announced this news on her social media and also made an exciting announcement.

Naagin 6 producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post for Tejasswi Prakash and penned a long note. She shared a video of Tejasswi from the show and wrote, "Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to big boss for a exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time #byebyyenagin." As soon as Ekta shared this video, many celebs such as Karan Kundrra, Nyrra Bannerjee, and more dropped comments on her post.

Take a look at her post here-

Ekta Kapoor hints at casting someone from Bigg Boss 16:

In her social media post, Ekta Kapoor dropped a hint that she would be casting someone from Salman Khan-hosted to show Bigg Boss 16 for her next project. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash was a part of the popular show Bigg Boss 15 and even lifted the trophy of the season. As Ekta mentioned, Tejasswi soon received an opportunity to feature in Naagin 6 after her Bigg Boss 15 stint. However, it will be interesting to see who will be the next celebrity to work with Ekta Kapoor.

Speaking about Naagin 6, Ekta Kapoor's show has always been the talk of the town owing to its plot, dialogues, and cast. As the show will soon go off the air, let's take a look at times when Naagin 6 made headlines.

5 times Tejasswi Prakash's show Naagin 6 made headlines:

Tejasswi Prakash's dialogue:

Tejasswi Prakash's character Kiara's dialogue from Naagin 6 went viral like wildfire in 2022. In the show, when Kiara was having a conversation with Mahek, the latter questioned the former as she took a walk at midnight. Giving a befitting reply to her, Tejasswi said, "Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte and time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte. Kyuki koi agar dekhte hai toh humara figure dekhte hai, aur mai apna figure maintain karti hai. So, isiliye walk karti hai." This hilarious line was hit on social media and many influencers created funny reels on it. This dialogue made headlines for several days as many Bollywood celebs also recreated this scene.

Naagin 6 took 21 years leap:

Ekta Kapoor's daily soaps are known for leap segments and are famous for it. Naagin 6 is no different. In November, the show took 21 year of leap which saw Tejasswi Prakash essaying dual roles. According to the plot, Pratha had prayed to lord Shiva that her daughter Prathna should never be a 'Naagin' but after her daughter turns 21 years old she turns into a Naagin just like her mother.