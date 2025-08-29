Have Love Island USA’s Pepe Garcia and Iris Kendall Broken Up? Here’s What We Know

Love Island USA season 7 stars Pepe Garcia and Iris Kendall have confirmed their split amid rumors of infidelity making the rounds on the internet. The duo entered the reality dating show as bombshell contestants and shook up the connections in the villa.

As the pair went on to gel with each other, fans also enjoyed their chemistry onscreen.

The speculations of the duo parting ways sparked on the internet after Iris took to her social media to share her picture with a cookie and a crying face. Along with the story, she went on to write, "LOL, thank you for this, @funnyfacebakery."

Trouble in Iris and Pepe’s paradise

Confirming his split from Iris, Pepe Garcia revealed to TMZ, "Iris and I are not together anymore. That's just the way it goes." He further spoke about the cheating allegations, stating, "I like to say, my friends and family are the people that support me; they know who I am as a person, and that's honesty. That's the biggest, the most important thing."

Moreover, fans went on to notice that the duo had not been following each other on social media, and Kendall removed all posts of her and Pepe from her Instagram account. The reality TV star recently posted multiple Instagram stories, which included a picture of the sunset and Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Spring.

The song was interpreted by the fans as her hint at the breakup, but both Iris and Pepe maintained their silence, while they went on to appear together on the reunion episode.

Previously, speaking of her bond with the latter, Iris shared with People Magazine, “Obviously, with how everything blew up, we're just trying to make it as normal as possible and take things like we normally would have two months ago.”

She added, “We just want to be together and hang out together and just see what happens."

Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.

