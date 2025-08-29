The Roses Twitter Fan Reviews: Fans Enjoy Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s Chemistry, Call it ‘Downright Hilarious’

The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, is out in theaters, and the audience is loving the chemistry between the two leads. The movie, which revolves around the genres of drama and comedy, brings an unusual take on married life to the screens, leaving the viewers giggling at the jokes that land perfectly.

Advertisement

Amid all the buzz that the film has created on the internet, scroll down to read what fans think of the Cumberbatch-Colman starrer.

Fans react to The Roses

The audience of The Roses took to their X accounts to share their thoughts on the film. One of the users shared, “Y’all… the roses was SO good. i came in knowing nothing having no expectations and it was fantastic. heavy and light at the same time, super funny, and also made everyone gasp more than once. SUPER worth the watch."

Another wrote, “I went to see The Roses again last night. The only critics that matter are the ones in the audience. And in a full house, everyone was in stitches laughing. A lot of gasps and oohs, a few coughs because there was just too much laughing. Go watch it and see for yourself.”

The third netizen mentioned, “The Roses may be one of the funniest movies of 2025. Truly the entire theater was crying and laughing out loud. 100000/10.”

Advertisement

What is The Roses about?

The Roses is the story about a married couple that seems picture-perfect from the outside. While things are going well in Theo and Ivy’s paradise, they go down south after Theo’s career starts to flop and Ivy’s own ambitions flourish.

As for the cast members, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, the movie stars Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Sunita Mani, and Ncuti Gatwa.

The Roses is running successfully in theaters.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals He Ate 5 Meals for Doctor Strange Role, Slams MCU's Diet: 'Grossly Wasteful...'