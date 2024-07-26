Naagin to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Top 7 must-watch serials of Ektaa Kapoor to binge-watch

Queen of Indian Television Ektaa Kapoor has successfully managed to deliver many hit TV shows over the years. Kapoor truly revolutionized the TV scene with her daily dramas. She gained immense popularity and became a household name for bringing up the 'K' series in television, producing iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and more.

The producer is also known for introducing many fresh faces in the TV industry. Have a look at the list of top 7 TV serials of producer Ektaa Kapoor we grew up watching.

Ektaa Kapoor's top 7 television serials

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu starring Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy, and Amar Upadhyay made its debut in July 2000 and enjoyed a successful 8-year run. The story of this series revolved around Mihir Virani who decides to marry Tulsi, the daughter of their family priest. However, his mother strongly objects and tries to create various challenges in Tulsi's life.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii had an amazing cast which included Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Aruna Irani, Ali Asgar and many others. The serial revolved around Parvati, the exemplary daughter-in-law of the Agarwal household, and Om, the ideal son. It primarily depicted their lives and struggles within a joint family setup. The show successfully completed 1661 episodes and also won many awards.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The most loved and popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series that captivated viewers with the enchanting chemistry between the main characters Prerna and Anurag, portrayed by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. The antagonist of the series, Komolika, played by Urvashi Dholakia, brought chaos into the lives of Prerna and Anurag. This series was Ektaa Kapoor's third-longest-running production.

Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta is yet another successful and hit show which gave a break to Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. It narrates the melodramatic, bittersweet love tale of Archana and Manav. The show ran for 5 years, and even after its end, the characters of Archana and Manav continue to be adored by fans to this day.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain received a lot of love from the audience due to its unique storyline. Ram, a wealthy businessman, is forced to marry Priya, a middle-class woman. Later, they fall in love with each other but have to face many obstacles to stay together. The show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the lead pair.

Naagin

The blockbuster show Naagin starring Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan. This TV series gained massive popularity and consistently secured the top spot in the TRP rankings. The show was based on powerful shape-shifting snakes who are on their way to take revenge.

The Naagin franchise has successfully delivered 6 superhit seasons with stars like Anita Hassanandani, Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmine Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, and Surbhi Chandna portraying naagins. The male leads included Karanvir Bohra, Pearl V Puri, Simba Nagpal, Vijayendra Kumeria and others.

Kumkum Bhagya

The ongoing television series Kumkum Bhagya featured Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla and Mrunal Thakur before the leap. The storyline has undergone some time leaps, with Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar stepping in as the new lead pair post the leap. The series has completed 2800+ episodes.

Ektaa Kapoor's impact on Indian television is unmatched, with her shows not just entertaining but also influencing the TV-watching routines of millions of viewers.

Let us know which amongst these are your favorite Ektaa Kapoor shows.

