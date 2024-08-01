TRP Week 30: Anupamaa tops; Udne Ki Asha enters TOP 3 beating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Every Thursday, the TRP report of TV shows across TV channels is released, which helps the makers and broadcasters understand the audiences' reactions to their content. Accordingly, they often bring about changes in the shows' track according to viewers' responses. In the 30th week of the TRP report, there are a few changes in the TOP 10 TV shows. Let's take a look at the top TV shows that performed well.

1. Anupamaa

The six-month leap in Anupamaa seems to have added freshness to the show, and it is steady at number one with a decent 2.5 points. The current track of the show revolves around Meenu's re-entry into Shah's house. She was devastated to find out that Anupamaa and Bapuji were staying at an NGO center. Vanraj Shah continues to degrade Anupamaa while she needs help from people to find Aadhya.

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa here:

2. Jhanak

Jhanak is consistent at the number two spot with 2.2 points. Audiences love the HIba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer. The current track of the show revolves around Arshi and Jhanak coming face to face and competing against each other yet again in a dance competition.

3. Udne Ki Asha

Udne Ki Asha is also consistent at 2.1 points. However, with its improved reach, the show has managed to rank no.3 in the TRP charts, leaving behind other popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show's current track revolves around Sayli and Sachin's improved bonds. Despite being married against their wills, Sayli and Sachin have finally developed mutual respect and care for each other. Sachin has started to take a stand for Sayli against his family.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is steady with 2.1 points; however, the show's rank decreased to number four. The current track of the show revolves around Rohit re-entering the Poddar mansion and being against Armaan. Abhira is trying hard to reunite the Poddar brothers, Armaan and Rohit. Meanwhile, Ruhi starts to feel jealous of Abhira and Armaan's relationship, and soon, her character is speculated to turn grey.

5. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 2.1 points in the TRP chart and is in the fifth spot this week. The current track of the show revolves around Sai not choosing her mother or father (Aashka and Rajat) for her custody. She instead chooses her Pari Maa, aka Savi. Savi and Rajat will be seen getting into a contractual marriage so that Rajat can be with his daughter, Sai.

6. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment continues to block a position in the Top 10 shows on the TRP charts. The show secured 1.8 points; however, it was at 1.9 points the previous week. The makers have given an extension to the show and have changed its on-air dates and times. From August 1st, 2024, the show will be telecast on Thursdays and Fridays at 10 pm.

Other shows in the Top 10 are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.7), Mangal Lakshmi (1.6), Kundali Bhagya (1.5) and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav (1.5).

