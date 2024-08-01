Anupamaa Written Update, August 1: Vanraj falsely accuses Sagar of getting him arrested, but Meenu steps in to help

In today’s episode, Anuj weeps before Aadya’s photo, lamenting his inability to move past his desires despite his parents’ sacrifices. He pleads for Aadya to return and forgive him. Meanwhile, Anupama reveals to Anuj that she feels she's losing everything and expresses her need for him.

Anuj, feeling overwhelmed, tells Anupama to stay away and blames them for Aadya’s death. This causes Anupama to break down in tears.

Leela cooks Meenu’s favorite dishes

Later, Vanraj and the Shah family gather for dinner in the dining area. Leela’s choice to have a family dinner, supported by everyone, highlights the family’s unity. Leela then shares her joy as she cooks Meenu’s favorite dishes, which Pakhi appreciates. Pakhi also makes a sarcastic remark about Leela occasionally preparing her favorites.

Vanraj arrives at Ashram with police to arrest Sagar

Thereafter, Indra and the Ashram members administer medicine to Sagar. Meanwhile, Bala, agitated, remarks that Shah is Hasmuk bhai’s family, which is why he remains silent. He warns that if they attempt to touch Sagar again, he will confront them and teach them a lesson.

Later, Vanraj arrives at the Ashram with the police to arrest Sagar, making false accusations against him. Anupama defends Sagar, but the police forcibly take him away. Soon after, Meenu arrives, reveals the truth about the situation to the police, and apologizes to both Anupama and Sagar.

Anupama praises Meenu for taking the right stand

Anupama commends Meenu for taking a firm stand and defending Sagar, expressing her relief that Meenu managed to preserve Sagar’s reputation amidst the turmoil. Meenu, in turn, thanks Anupama for the positive upbringing she received, which shaped her actions. Filled with a sense of hope, Anupama also voices her deep wish for Aadya’s return.

Upon returning home, Meenu is firm in her belief that Vanraj was wrong in blaming Sagar and takes Sagar’s side. She also apologizes to Vanraj, explaining that she did not intend to cause him any pain, and provides her perspective on the situation.

In response, Vanraj decides to take drastic measures. He resolves to expel Anupama and the Aasha Bhawan members from the colony and plans to sell the property. He also comments on the situation, reflecting his frustration and dissatisfaction with the events that have transpired. The episode ends here.

