WATCH: Karan Veer Mehra's REACTION to Ankit Tiwari singing Sanam Teri Kasam title song is unmissable

Ankit Tiwari, the renowned and talented singer of the entertainment industry, celebrated his birthday on March 6 with a grand celebration. Many from the industry attended the star-studded birthday bash, including television actors such as Karan Veer Mehra, Rashami Desai and more. A video from Ankit Tiwari's birthday bash has been receiving immense love on the internet.

At the bash, while interacting with media, Ankit Tiwari was asked to sing to Sanam Teri Kasam's title song. As the singer sings the track in his melodious voice, it can be seen that Rashami Desai is peacefully enjoying the song. The clip also showcased Karan Veer Mehra enacting Ankit while the latter was busy crooning the song.

For the occasion, Ankit opted for an all-black look. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was wearing a denim jumpsuit, whereas Karan Veer looked classy in an all-black outfit.

Watch video from Ankit Tiwari's birthday bash here-

Apart from Karan Veer Mehra and Rashami Desai, Mannara Chopra also attended the singer's birthday party. The actress opted for an all-black look for the celebration.

Watch Mannara Chopra's video here-

In another video from the birthday bash, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen meeting Neil Nitin Mukesh. The two share a warm hug while they meet at the carpet and were captured by the media as they interacted.



Watch video of Karan Veer Mehra and Neil Nitin Mukesh here-

Speaking about Ankit Tiwari, the talented singer is a prominent name in the entertainment industry who has sung many titles such as Galliyan, Agar Tu Hota, Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi and more.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra has been the talk of the town ever since he won Bigg Boss Season 18. The actor has been riding high on success and is often captured at multiple events. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra is currently seen as a participant in Laughter Chefs 2.