Why did Rajat Dalal call Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar's 'maa-bete ka rishta' fake?

Rajat Dalal became a household name after his stint on Bigg Boss 18. During the show, his rivalry with former co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra and later with Shilpa Shirodkar grabbed a lot of attention. Now, even after the show, Rajat has made a controversial remark about Karan Veer and Shilpa's friendship, claiming that the two fake their bond. He also spoke about his bond with actress Eisha Singh after recently appearing on Faisal Shaikh’s podcast.

Advertisement

While talking to Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, on his podcast, Rajat Dalal spoke about his journey on Bigg Boss 18 and the relationships he formed on the show. During the conversation, Faisal asked him which bond he thought was fake on Bigg Boss 18, giving him two names to choose from — Eisha Singh and Shilpa Shirodkar. Commenting on this, Rajat called out Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar ’s friendship as "fake."

The Bigg Boss 18 fame explained why he believes Shilpa’s friendship with Karan Veer Mehra isn’t genuine. He said, “Ek insaan 45 ka hai aur doosra 50, maa-bete ka rishta kaise inka ho sakta hai?” (One person is 45 and the other is 50 — how can they have a mother-son relationship?)

Rajat Dalal mentioned that Shilpa and Karan Veer portrayed such a bond on the show, which led him to question its authenticity. Speaking about his bond with Eisha Singh, the social media personality claimed that their connection is real.

Advertisement

He added, “Eisha ki baat karu toh usne Vivian, Avinash aur mere se banaya rishta. Avinash ke saath trip kar rahi hai aur mujhse bhi baat hoti rehti hai, so that is real.”

(When it comes to Eisha, she formed a bond with Vivian Dsena , Avinash Mishra, and me. She’s vacationing with Avinash and stays in touch with me too, so that is real.)

On Bigg Boss 18 , Rajat Dalal shared a strong bond with Eisha Singh and even said he considers her as a younger sister.

Work-wise, Rajat Dalal is currently seen in the controversial web show Battleground, alongside Asim Riaz, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhishek Malhan.

ALSO READ: Why did Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal fight? Controversy Explained, WATCH