Year-Ender POLL: Which of these 5 shows entertained you the most in 2024? Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more; VOTE

2024 was indeed a year filled with entertainment. While many shows captured viewers' attention, only a select few managed to keep the audience engaged throughout the year. The top five shows that stood out in 2024 were: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udne Ki Aasha, and Jhanak. As we prepare to welcome 2025, let’s take a look at which of these five shows succeeded in entertaining audiences in 2024. Scroll down to cast your vote!

Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, Anupamaa has been the longest-running TV show and has become audiences favorite. Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, and the show has still hooked the attention of its viewers. The unexpected twists and turns in Anupamaa kept audiences glued throughout this year. In 2024, Anupamaa also took a 15-year leap and several new faces were roped in to play pivotal roles.

Initially, Alisha Parveen essayed the role of Rahi, Anupamaa's daughter after the generation leap. However, the actress was asked to leave the show overnight without any prior notice. The makers then roped in Adrija Roy to play the role of Rahi. This happened in December and at present this news about the show has been the talk of the town. Apart from Rupali and Adrija, Anupamaa features Alpana Buch, Shivam Khajuria, Mehul Nisar and many in pivotal roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Hindi TV serials which never fails to entertain the viewers. Premiered on January 12, 2009, the show kept audiences hooked by introducing unexpected twists. Currently, the story revolves around the fourth generation and Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj are seen playing the important characters. The show often ranks among the top 5 shows on the TRP chart.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Another show that has been on the list of audiences' favorite shows is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Featuring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in lead roles, the show successfully entertained the viewers with its unlimited dramatic moments. In 2024, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also took a leap and fresh faces were roped in to play important characters. However, after the leap the ratings of the show saw a slight dip but still manages to rank in the top 5 on the TRP charts.

Udne Ki Aasha:

Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's show Udne Ki Aasha has been successfully entertaining the viewers. The show premiered on March 12, 2024, but within a short span of time, it became one of the most loved shows. Neha's character Sayli and Kanwar's character Sachin resonated a lot with the viewers. Due to its relatable track, the show enjoys a massive number of viewers and has been ranked number one lately.

Jhanak:

Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles, is another favorite show that never failed to grab attention. Its unique and entertaining storyline received immense love from the viewers. The show premiered on November 20, 2023, but due to its content, it became an audience's most loved show and even carved its space in the top 5 shows on the TRP chart every week.

Which of these 5 shows entertained you the most in 2024? Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udne Ki Aasha, and Jhanak - Which show entertained you in 2024? Anupamaa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Udne Ki Aasha Jhanak

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the result of this Poll will be out tomorrow (December 27).

