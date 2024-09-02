Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 2: Ruhi manipulates Sanjay to draft prenup for Abheera

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 2: Today's episode starts with Vidya calling Armaan to select a design for the brooch, but he says he is busy with a client and will do it later. Next, Vidya calls Abheera to choose the design for her maang tikka, but Abheera is busy with a hearing and gives the same response.

Vidya becomes restless and calls her again. Abheera says she will speak with her in the evening. Vidya thinks to herself that it would have taken only two minutes and keeps calling her repeatedly. Abheera eventually sees 20 missed calls from Vidya and calls her back. Vidya insists that she finalize a design quickly. Abheera responds that her hearing is still going on.

Meanwhile, Awasthi arrives and asks Abheera if she is struggling to manage her professional life. Upset, Abheera hangs up on Vidya's call, deciding to apologize to her later. After the hearing, she tries calling Vidya back, but Vidya does not answer, still angry at Abheera.

Ruhi taunts Abheera

Ruhi comes to the court to give Abheera some detox water and mentions that Vidya is upset with her. Abheera refuses to accept the water and asks Ruhi to focus on her work. Meanwhile, Manisha and Kajal ask Vidya if Abheera has finalized the maang tikka design. Vidya responds that Abheera is too busy with work to look at the designs.

Armaan arrives and notices Abheera and Ruhi in the court. Ruhi offers to inform Vidya that Abheera is occupied. Just then, a lady approaches Abheera, requesting help to draft an agreement for her daughter-in-law. Her son is getting married soon, and she wants to ensure that, in the event of a separation or divorce, the daughter-in-law has no rights to their property or finances.

Abheera explains that this is unethical, as the family might be the reason the girl is forced to leave, and in such a case, she should be entitled to financial support. Ruhi listens attentively. Abheera declines the client's request and advises her to find another lawyer. As the client leaves, Abheera worries internally about how she will repay her loan if she continues to reject clients.

Armaan tries to convince Vidya

In the evening, Armaan comes to talk to Vidya while she is performing Puja. Vidya tells him that she is busy with her work and cannot talk at the moment. Armaan tries to explain that for Abheera, work is akin to worship, and she is very serious about it. Kajal interrupts, pointing out that they are working on Abheera's marriage and that Abheera should understand this. However, Vidya remains angry.

Later, Abheera sits alone, reflecting on her day. Armaan joins her and says that while everyone takes their son's work seriously, a girl’s work is often dismissed as just a hobby. They discuss the marriage contract case. Armaan asks if she took the case, and Abheera confirms that she did, but only after ensuring the contract included a clause for financial support in case of separation. She also mentions that she has upset both Vidya and her client today, acknowledging that she understands the pressure Vidya is under regarding the marriage.

Ruhi manipulates Sanjay

Ruhi brings coffee to Sanjay as he works, and he thanks her. She then informs him that the marriage contract for Abheera and Armaan has been delivered by the staff. Sanjay, surprised, says he was unaware of this. Ruhi mentions that she assumed either Dadi or he had arranged for it, to ensure that in the event of Abheera and Armaan's separation, the firm would remain secure.

Sanjay reflects on the idea and decides to discuss it with Kaveri. However, she rejects the suggestion, stating that relationships should be built on love, not contracts. Sanjay tries to persuade her, expressing his concern that Abheera might be a golddigger, and that he is worried about the safety of the firm.

Meanwhile, Madhav and Abheera sit together, and she pours her heart out to him. The episode ends on this note.

