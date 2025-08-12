3 new movies releasing in theaters this Independence Day weekend: War 2, Coolie and Thalavara

Independence Day weekend has always been a great festive occasion for the new releases. The last few years have made this mid-August weekend a money-making opportunity for the big-ticket entertainers. In 2023, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer were released on the same festive weekend and emerged as big successes in their markets. Further, Stree 2 repeated the hysteria during the 2024 Independence Day weekend. And now, it's time for three fresh releases that have the potential to emerge as big winners at the box office this year.

Movies releasing in cinemas this weekend

1. War 2

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Action Drama

War 2, produced by Yash Raj Films, is the biggest box office bet from Hindi cinema this year. The spy action drama follows the events after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. It also marks the entry of Jr NTR into the cinematic universe as Agent Vikram, who plays the main antagonist. Kiara Advani will be seen as Kavya Luthra, who is the daughter of R&AW chief Col. Luthra (Aashutosh Rana). She is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Moreover, the movie will also have a solid hint towards the upcoming spy universe movie in its post-credits scene.

2. Coolie

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Genre: Crime Thriller Drama

Coolie marks the maiden collaboration of Superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Sun Pictures on a huge budget, Coolie is considered the frontrunner to be the first Kollywood movie to hit the Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Nagarjuna is playing the main villain in the movie, which is an unusual role for the Telugu actor. Moreover, Aamir Khan’s inclusion is the icing on the cake, though he will have a cameo only.

3. Thalavara

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Revathy Sharma, Devadarshini, Sarath Sabha

Director: Akhil ArunKumar

Genre: Drama

Backed by Mahesh Narayanan and Shebin Backer, Thalavara presents Arjun Ashokan in a fresh role of a man with vitiligo. The heartfelt family drama is set against the Palakkad dialect. Written and directed by Akhil ArunKumar, Thalavara is a Malayalam movie that is set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2025.

