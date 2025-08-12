From Bhagwaan Dada to Box Office Battle: It's Hrithik Roshan vs Rajinikanth after 39 Years

The Independence Day weekend of 2025 is all set to witness a colossal box office clash between the two gigantic movies- War 2 and Coolie. While the former stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role along with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the latter is headlined by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Though Hrithik and Rajinikanth are clashing at the box office, not many people know that the two stars once shared the screen together.

Before War 2 vs Coolie, Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth shared screen in Bhagwaan Dada

Much before his acting debut as the leading man in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan has worked in multiple movies as a child artist. Well, he has shared screen with Rajinikanth in the 1986 released movie, Bhagwaan Dada. The War 2 actor played Thalaivar's adopted son in the crime thriller.

Bhagwaan Dada was directed by Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, J. Om Prakash, while his father, Rakesh Roshan, produced it. Besides Rajinikanth and young Hrithik Roshan, the movie featured an ensemble star cast, including Rakesh Roshan, Sri Devi, Tina Munim, Paresh Rawal, Danny Denzongpa, Dipika Chikhlia, and others.

39 years later, Hrithik Roshan stands against Rajinikanth at box office

A short clip from Bhagwaan Dada featuring Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth is going viral on social media, giving nostalgia to the fans. Around 4 decades later, both cinematic icons are set to face each other, not in a film but on the same release date. For the unversed, both Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie are releasing in cinemas on August 14 (Thursday).

The advance booking for both the movies is going on full swing. While War 2 has established a good lead over Coolie in the Hindi markets, the latter is dominating elsewhere, including North America premieres, flexing star power in a true sense.

While the trade is buzzing around their box office clash, it's a great weekend for the audience to enjoy two different kinds of cinema beasts on the big screen.

