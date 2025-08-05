7 Best Comedy Movies To Watch On JioHotstar: From Housefull 4 to Golmaal Again

Comedy movies are perfect for a good laugh and a fun time. JioHotstar offers a great mix of Hollywood and Bollywood comedies that can lift your mood. Here’s a list of seven must-watch comedy films, including The Hangover, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Golmaal Again, Housefull 4, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Each movie brings something unique, from wild adventures to heartfelt humor. Based on our recommendations, decide which film you would want to watch for a good laugh.

1. Housefull 4

Director: Farhad Samji

Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes

Housefull 4 is a wild Bollywood comedy about reincarnation and mistaken identities. Three couples in modern times discover their love stories are linked to a royal past from 600 years ago. Farhad Samji has directed this chaotic comedy and the huge star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The humor is loud and silly, perfect for fans of over-the-top Bollywood comedies. Despite mixed reviews, its goofy charm and catchy songs make it a decent time-pass watch.

2. Golmaal Again

Director: Rohit Shetty

Runtime: 2 hours 31 minutes

Golmaal Again is a Bollywood blockbuster that blends comedy with supernatural fun. Five friends return to their childhood orphanage and get caught in a spooky yet funny adventure involving ghosts. Rohit Shetty’s direction brings his signature over-the-top humor, colorful visuals, and action-packed scenes. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, and Tabu keep the laughs coming. The mix of comedy and horror makes Golmaal Again a great pick for family entertainment.

3. Knocked Up

Director: Judd Apatow

Runtime: 2 hours 9 minutes

Knocked Up is a funny yet heartfelt comedy about an unexpected pregnancy. Ben, a laid-back slacker, meets Alison, an ambitious TV host, at a bar. One drunken night leads to a surprise pregnancy, and they must figure out how to make it work. Judd Apatow blends humor with emotion, making this a relatable story about love and growing up. Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl deliver great performances, while Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann add extra laughs.

4. The Hangover

Director: Todd Phillips

Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

The Hangover is a hilarious Hollywood comedy about a bachelor party gone wrong. Four friends namely Phil, Stu, Alan, and Doug, head to Las Vegas for a wild night. They wake up with no memory of what happened. The story follows their chaotic journey to find their missing friend Doug, before the wedding. Todd Phillips has directed this laugh-out-loud film with perfect pacing. Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis shine with their comic timing. It’s a great pick for anyone who loves absurd humor and epic misadventures.

5. The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Director: Judd Apatow

Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes

This classic comedy follows Andy, a shy 40-year-old who has never been in a serious relationship. His coworkers find out and try to help him find love, leading to hilarious and awkward situations. Directed by Judd Apatow, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is packed with sweet humor, memorable lines and heartfelt moments. Steve Carell is perfect as Andy, with a great supporting cast including Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd.

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

Crazy, Stupid, Love is a romantic comedy with a lot of heart. Cal is a divorced dad. He learns to navigate single life with help from a charming playboy, Jacob. Meanwhile, multiple love stories unfold, including Cal’s son crushing on his babysitter. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, this film mixes humor with emotional depth. Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore lead this stellar cast and deliver laughs, along with romance.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Director: Priyadarshan

Runtime: 2 hours 39 minutes

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a Bollywood horror-comedy that’s both spooky and hilarious. An NRI couple moves into a haunted ancestral mansion, ignoring warnings about ghosts. Strange events lead them to call a quirky psychiatrist, Rooh Baba, played by Akshay Kumar, to solve the mystery. Priyadarshan’s direction blends suspense with laugh-out-loud moments, making it a cult favorite. Vidya Balan’s chilling yet funny performance as Manjulika steals the show.

Which comedy movie from the ones recommended are you watching tonight? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such recommendations.

