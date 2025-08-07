Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda finally break silence on Saiyaara's success with emotional letters: 'It’s sitting heavy in my chest'

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently basking in the blockbuster success of Saiyaara. The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, crossed the Rs 500 crore mark recently. The debutante actors have finally broken their silence and shared emotional letters filled with gratitude and love.

Ahaan Panday credits Saiyaara's success to his grandmother

Both Ahaan and Aneet took to their respective social media handles and shared heartfelt notes on the success of Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday, who played Krish Kapoor, credited the miraculous success to his grandmother. He dropped a series of BTS pictures from Saiyaara and wrote, "Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati, Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, Mujhe pata tha.. sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi."

Ahaan further penned, "I don’t know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever."

The young actor concluded by making a promise to work twice as hard. "I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet. The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn’t do it, we all have that child in us. I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all, thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge)."

Aneet Padda says 'Daze is wearing off'

Aneet Padda, who played Vaani Batra in Saiyaara, also shared her pictures from the movie and wrote, "The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back."

The actress mentioned that she is scared of what's coming next for her. "I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there. If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you," said Aneet Padda.

