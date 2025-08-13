Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's kissing video at Saiyaara success party fuels dating rumors

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office. The Mohit Suri directorial raked in over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office, while its domestic collection reached Rs 320 crore net mark. Basking in the blockbuster success of their debut movie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were captured sharing some cozy moments at the recent party.

Ahaan Panday kisses Aneet Padda's forehead at Saiyaara success bash

Several videos from the Saiyaara success bash are doing the rounds on the internet. In one such clip, Ahaan Panday was seen planting a kiss on Aneet Padda's forehead and giving her a side hug. The viral clip fuelled dating rumors between the two.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans dug up a similar video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor from the success party of Aashiqui 2, which was also directed by Mohit Suri. Fans started drawing the comparison between the two clips. Interestingly, Aditya and Shraddha were also rumored to be dating during that time.

For the unversed, social media is abuzz with off-screen romance between Ahaan and Aneet since the movie's release. Fans circulated several videos of the two sharing adorable moments and enjoying their bond. However, it is worth mentioning that the Saiyaara pair has neither accepted nor denied the rumors.

Saiyaara set for digital release on September 12

Saiyaara is still running in cinemas and is likely to retain some shows even after the release of War 2 and Coolie this weekend. The musical romantic drama is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 330 crore net at the Indian box office.

After creating monstrous box office records for the upcoming newcomer movies, Saiyaara is set for its digital release. The Mohit Suri directorial will stream on Netflix from September 12 onwards.

