Newswrap, August 12: War 2 and Coolie's Telugu advance booking to Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's romantic vacation

From War 2 and Coolie's advance booking in Telugu twin states to Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's romantic vacation, here are all the major headlines of the day.

War 2 and Coolie begin advance booking in Telugu states

The advance booking of War 2 and Coolie has opened in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a bang. Both movies are receiving a grand welcome from the Telugu fans, proving why they are called the best cinema-going audience in India.

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Out

The official teaser of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 was released today. The central theme of the teaser and the film itself is a humorous "Jolly vs. Jolly" showdown. Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi is the icing on the top.

The courtroom drama will hit the screens on September 19.

Farah Khan reveals how Kamal Haasan rejected Main Hoon Na

In her recent YouTube vlog, Farah Khan revealed that she offered Suniel Shetty's role from Main Hoon Na to Kamal Haasan. However, the Tamil actor rejected the role.

“Kamal sir was my first choice for Main Hoon Na, but then Suniel Shetty played that role. I went to Chennai to his office and narrated the script, and he politely asked me to duck off,” said Farah Khan.

Param Sundari trailer out now, film to hit screens on August 29

The official trailer of Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is out now. The trailer looked refreshing and has a good balance of romance and comedy. Netizens drew comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express; however, Param Sundari seems to have its own flavor.

The movie is releasing in cinemas on August 29.

Aamir Khan activates vacation mode with GF Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan was spotted today at Mumbai airport along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The lovebirds were heading for a romantic vacation together. However, the location remains under wraps.

