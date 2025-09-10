Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to host this Weekend ka Vaar?

Bigg Boss 19’s upcoming Weekend ka Vaar is all set to be hosted by Jolly LLB 3 actors Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. They will take over the center stage, replacing Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

While promoting their new film, Jolly LLB 3, the movie stars will make a stop at the sets of the controversial house, where they will interact with the contestants and school some of them for their acts.

Advertisement

With Warsi stepping in, life has come full circle for the Golmaal actor, who hosted the first season of the reality show, from November 2006 to January 2007.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar to take over the Bigg Boss house

Warsi and the Khiladi star will share the Bigg Boss stage in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, so fans can expect a new round of entertainment and a new twist.

The Munna Bhai actor is known for throwing funny punches and for his witty persona; therefore, the housemates could be in for some good laughs.

As for the duo’s upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3 revolves around two lawyers, both named Jolly. While the initial dislike for each other makes it difficult for Warsi and Kumar’s characters to work together, they ultimately face each other in the court.

The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Gajraj Rao, and Amrita Rao, among others.

For Salman Khan, the actor dropped the first look of his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The movie is based on true events, and the actor is currently filming in Leh, alongside Chitrangda Singh.

Advertisement

While in the previous Weekends of Vaar, no contestant was ousted from the house, so it will be interesting to watch who out of Mridul, Awez, Nagma, and Natalia will pack their bags and leave Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction: Who will get eliminated between Natalia, Nagma, Awez, and Mridul? VOTE