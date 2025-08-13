Boney Kapoor wishes late wife Sridevi on her birth anniversary, 'With every passing day she is getting younger'

Sridevi, who is regarded as one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema, is fondly remembered as the first female superstar. The late veteran actress was a multilingual actor who worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies in her illustrious career. On her birth anniversary today, Sridevi's husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has showered her with all the love.

Boney Kapoor wishes Sridevi a happy birthday

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of his late wife, Sridevi. The picture features the iconic actress in her English Vinglish avatar. She is wearing a maroon saree and gazing at the camera with her beautiful eyes. The producer penned a sweet note for her in the caption.

"Yesssss. you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday, we are still reliving all your happy birthdays," he wrote.

