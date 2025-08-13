EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end-credit details revealed EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara

Boney Kapoor wishes late wife Sridevi on her birth anniversary, 'With every passing day she is getting younger'

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share two pictures of late actress Sridevi on her birth anniversary. One of them is from the 90s when she celebrated her 27th birthday.

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Aug 13, 2025  |  11:53 AM IST |  114K
Boney Kapoor wishes late wife Sridevi on her birth anniversary. Picture courtesy: Boney Kapoor/Instagram

Sridevi, who is regarded as one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema, is fondly remembered as the first female superstar. The late veteran actress was a multilingual actor who worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies in her illustrious career. On her birth anniversary today, Sridevi's husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has showered her with all the love.

Boney Kapoor wishes Sridevi a happy birthday

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of his late wife, Sridevi. The picture features the iconic actress in her English Vinglish avatar. She is wearing a maroon saree and gazing at the camera with her beautiful eyes. The producer penned a sweet note for her in the caption.

"Yesssss. you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday, we are still reliving all your happy birthdays," he wrote.



Credits: Boney Kapoor/Instagram
