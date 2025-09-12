What is Ashneer Grover’s net worth? 18,000 sq feet Delhi mansion with a 150 kg dining table, to income from 50 plus startups

Ashneer Grover became a household name after we saw him as a judge on Shark Tank India. His popularity is not limited to being a judge on national television, but also for being a successful entrepreneur and extravagant lifestyle. From a palatial abode to a garage full of luxurious cars, his life can easily make anyone envious. If ‘live life king size’ had a face, then this would be it. His net worth stands at an astonishing Rs 900 cr. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse into his life.

Ashneer Grover’s luxurious home and car collection

Ashneer Grover resides in Delhi in one of the most upscale and high-end neighbourhoods. His residence spreads across 18,000 sq feet and exudes royalty and elegance with its minimalist design and sleek interiors. The highlight of his house is the 150kg dining table that stands out. The lavish property is worth several crores, reflecting his lifestyle. He reportedly has a collection of high-end cars (brands like Mercedes Maybach, Porsche, etc.) and other luxury items.

Ashneer Grover’s sources of wealth

Ashneer Grover’s stake in BharatPe makes for a significant part of his net worth. Although he stepped away from the company in some operational capacities, the value of his remaining equity is a cornerstone of his wealth.

He has invested in 50+ startups across sectors (fintech, health tech, renewables, etc.). The appreciation of these investments adds significantly to his net worth. He also made investments on Shark Tank India. For example, in Season 1, he deployed Rs. 2.95 crore across 11 startups. While this is a relatively small slice of his total worth, it shows his active investor role.

About Ashneer Grover’s reality show

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is currently hosting a reality show, Rise and Fall. Produced by Banijay Asia and distributed by All3Media International, the new reality TV show is premiering on Amazon MX Player.

Rise and Fall is an Indian adaptation of the British TV series of the same name. It features 16 contestants who are locked inside a house for 42 days. The participants will be divided into two classes, the Rulers and the Workers. While the former will enjoy power, the latter are expected to rely on wit and determination.

