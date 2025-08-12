Box Office: War 2 begins to gain momentum in North America premieres, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer races past USD 500K already

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is gaining good momentum at the North American box office. The spy universe movie has surpassed the USD 500K mark in its premieres, with two days still to go.

War 2 zooms past USD 500K mark in North America

With two days still to go before the release, the Yash Raj Films’ production venture has stormed past the half-million mark in North America. Currently standing around the USD 525K mark, War 2 should aim to continue its momentum in the next two days. If the movie manages to witness a big jump in its final two days, it might have a chance of hitting the USD 1 million mark for the premieres.

Advertisement

Talking about the USA premieres sales alone, War 2 sold over 18,000 tickets in around 1850 shows across 695 locations. The Hrithik-NTR movie fetched an advance of over USD 470K in the USA.

War 2 eyes a good start at the box office

War 2 is a Hindi movie that is dubbed in Telugu and Tamil versions. Since Hindi movies generally don't have premieres, War 2's advance booking in North America is pretty reasonable. However, better traction was expected since Jr NTR is essaying the role of the main antagonist. Unlike Hindi, South movies usually have frontloaded premieres in the international markets, thanks to better cinema culture among the audience.

Though War 2 is trailing behind Rajinikanth’s Coolie in North America, it still has the potential to record a solid opening day. Moreover, the spy actioner will dominate the Hindi regions by a big margin, with chances of leading in Telugu states too, depending on showcasing and audience reception.

Advertisement

War 2 in cinemas on August 14th

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is releasing in cinemas on August 14, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coolie smashes Kabali's record: Rajinikanth starrer zooms past USD 2 million in North America Box Office already