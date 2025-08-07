Hrithik Roshan's Rs 100 crore lavish Juhu home: Breathtaking view of Arabian Sea, personalized paintings on wall, grand piano in living room

Hrithik Roshan is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, War 2. Fondly known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik is known for his impeccable taste and his luxurious lifestyle says it all. His Mumbai residence, worth Rs 100 crore, is a reflection of his personality—a blend of modern luxury, comfort, and a strong connection to nature and family. Let’s take a look at his opulent living space.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s Mumbai house offers a breathtaking view of the ocean

Hrithik Roshan lives in his sprawling sea-facing residence at Mannat Apartments on the Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai, which offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. His parents, Pinkie Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, often visit the luxurious abode. While his sons, Hredaan and Hrehaan, primarily live with their mother, Sussanne Khan, they also spend time with the War 2 actor at his house.

Personalized paintings of the Roshan family on wall

In a house tour video with Pinkvilla this year, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan gave a sneak peek of his residence. Hrithik’s abode features personalized paintings of the family placed on a wall. It includes Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, and his kids Hredaan and Hrehaan. Special mention to Hrithik’s Guzaarish look, which is placed in the center.

The property has been created by merging two separate apartments into a single and cohesive space, spanning the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors. The color palette of the house draws inspiration from the ocean with cool tones of blue, white, and brown. It has an elegant decor in the living room featuring a beige-colored couch and having two big mirrors on the wall at the back.

Advertisement

Don’t miss the opulent chandelier that adds beauty to the living space. Hrithik’s residence also has a bar inside, which his father, Rakesh Roshan, uses to treat guests.

Grand piano in the living room

Hrithik Roshan also has a grand piano in his living room. The War 2 actor once posted a video on Instagram in which he was playing the instrument while singing the song, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan.

The den and gaming room is a key feature, which also doubles as a family lounge and his private office. It is equipped with a foosball table, a billiards table, and a vending machine. The abode also has quirky quotes on the wall.

Hrithik's house is a personalized sanctuary where he unwinds, works, and spends quality time with his family while enjoying a panoramic view of the ocean. Earlier, the War 2 actor was reportedly staying in a sea-facing rented apartment in Juhu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan comments on Jr NTR's dancing as he shares details about their new War 2 song; feels 'bad' for his character as Kabir