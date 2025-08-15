Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled romance eyes December 2025 release, may lock horns with Alpha

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's much-anticipated film has finally been given a release date. The wait is about to end as this fresh pairing will grace our screens this December. Since news of their collaboration broke, fans have eagerly waited to see their chemistry on the big screen. Some glimpses from this untitled movie emerged a few months ago, and fans went into a frenzy over Kartik and Sreeleela's magnetic on-screen chemistry.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's film gets a release date

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, has locked its release date. The film is scheduled for release on Christmas this year, opening in theatres on December 25, 2025. As it is the holiday season, expectations for the film's release are high. Initially, the film was slated for a Diwali release, but it now appears to have secured the Christmas slot, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to witness this magical love story.

For those unaware, this marks Kartik and Anurag Basu's first collaboration. The untitled romantic saga also signifies Sreeleela's Hindi film debut.

While further details about the storyline remain under wraps, reports suggest the film is envisioned as a large-scale, big-screen experience, with music and visuals crafted to match the grandeur of the release. This untitled film is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

In May 2025, Pinkvilla reported that the makers have been shooting nonstop with Kartik sporting a bearded look. It was also mentioned that the team was working on the teaser for this untitled love story.

Speculations are solid that the movie might lock horns with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer spy action movie, Alpha. Alpha, which is also currently in its production stage, has been reportedly locked for a December 25, 2025, release.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan, Pinkvilla recently reported exclusively that the actor is set to team up with Shimit Amin for Captain India, which is scheduled to go on floors in the first half of 2026. In this film, Kartik will play an Airforce Pilot. The shoot for this film, based on a real-life story, is scheduled to be shot in India and Morocco.