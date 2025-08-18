'Kuch nahi hua manhoos': Honey Singh replies to a fan worrying about his health and weight loss

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is widely credited for popularizing hip-hop and rap in mainstream Indian music, is currently gearing up for his upcoming album, 51 Glorious Days. The rapper-singer recently lost over 17 kilos, which has sparked a discussion regarding his health among fans. While some followers have praised his dedication, others have expressed concern over his drastically different appearance.

Fan expresses concern over Honey Singh's health after his weight loss

A fan, who goes by the username, jkxbandit, recently shared a video of Yo Yo Honey Singh's transformation on Instagram. In the clip, the Instagram user compared Singh's looks from the past two years with his present-day appearance. The fan raised concerns about his health while speculating on what might have happened to the singer.

"I don’t know why no one has noticed it yet, but something has happened to Honey Singh. For the past two years, he was looking so glamorous, but in some of his recent posts and stories, it seems like something has happened to his nose," the fan expressed in his post.

"...Honey Singh goes to the gym every day, but his body seems to be shrinking. I feel like something has happened again in his life that he isn’t telling anyone about," he added.

The concerned user tagged the 42-year-old singer in the caption and wrote, "Are you alright paaji?"

Honey Singh has a witty response to these remarks

Honey Singh, who recently crooned the song Laal Pari in Housefull 5, responded to the user with his signature wit in the comment section. He replied, "Kuch nahi hua manhoos (Nothing happened..) I am working out hard for glorious days."

His direct response went viral, with many fans praising the humorous response and positive attitude of the Millionaire singer. A fan wrote, "Honey Paaji himself commented and clarified." "Weight loss ho raha hai," a comment reads. Another Instagram user commented, "Ho chuka hai bhai: COMEBACK."

Honey Singh loses 17 kg in one month

In an old interview with Aaj Tak this year, Honey Singh's fitness trainer, Arun Kumar, revealed that the international artist lost 17 kg in one month. Singh's body transformation from 95 kg to 77 kg was the result of a well-planned diet and an intense workout routine.

The singer is best known for songs like Angreji Beat, Get Up Jawani, Breakup Party, Blue Eyes, Love Dose, Payal, and Millionaire to name a few.

