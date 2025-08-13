Did Ranbir throw 'tantrums' on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal sets? Co-star Saurabh Sachdeva says THIS

Ranbir Kapoor is widely regarded as a professional and dedicated actor in Hindi cinema, his commitment to the craft and the ability to immerse himself in diverse roles say it all. Many actors who worked with Ranbir have praised his work ethic and willingness to go the extra mile. Now, actor Saurabh Sachdeva has shared his views on working with the superstar in the 2023 film, Animal, while shutting down rumors of his on-set 'tantrums.'

Ranbir Kapoor threw tantrums on Animal sets? Co-star clears the air

During a recent interview with Filmygyan, Saurabh Sachdeva was asked if Ranbir Kapoor 'threw tantrums' on the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 directorial venture, Animal. Sachdeva, who played Abrar and Aziz's second brother, Abid Haque, in the movie, quashed the rumor, saying that it is all "nonsense."

The Dhadak 2 actor emphasized that a good and professional actor won't throw tantrums because it would hinder their ability to connect with co-stars and deliver a scene effectively. He called the Tamasha star a "powerful and versatile actor."

Sachdeva further praised Ranbir's behavior, saying that he was "always connected, humble, and respectful with his co-actors" on the sets of the blockbuster movie.

When Rashmika Mandanna spoke about working with Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla in 2024, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her experience of working with Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The Pushpa actress shared that it was a "privilege" and she recalled that he would patiently answer all her queries on the sets of the 2023 release.

"So there were a lot of things that I picked up as an actor and there were a lot of questions that I would throw at him because I’d be like, ‘I want to know this, I want to know that, how do you do this, how do you do that?’ He would have patience to sit and explain the whole situation to me, and it was amazing, and I’m really happy, and it was a privilege to work with him," Rashmika told us back then.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Animal, will make a comeback after three years in Love & War (2026). Apart from this, Ranbir has Ramayana: Part 1, which will also be released next year. Ramayana: Part 2, the second part of the magnum opus, will arrive in 2027.

