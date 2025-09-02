Mrunal Thakur faces backlash for mean comment on Anushka Sharma after viral 'manly' remark on Bipasha Basu

Mrunal Thakur has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs of late, and it is not because of her films. The actress recently received a lot of backlash after her comment on Bipasha Basu, calling her ‘manly’ in an old interview, went viral. Now, yet another old clip of the actress is spreading like wildfire on the internet, and that too features a mean comment. Fans speculate that it is about Anushka Sharma for which the Jersey star is on the receiving end again.

Mrunal Thakur speaks about rejecting a superhit film

In a small clip from an old interview that is doing the rounds on the internet, Mrunal Thakur can be heard speaking about rejecting films she wasn’t ready for then. Before revealing much about the film, she quipped, “controversies hojayegi”. Later, on being prodded, the actress revealed that the film went on to become a super hit and also helped the female actress to reach there. She further added, “But then I realised if I had done that film at that point in time, I would have lost myself.”

What she said next left the internet feeling that Thakur was talking about Anushka Sharma and the film was Sultan. The Sita Ramam said, “She is not working at the moment, but I am, which is itself a victory because I don’t want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly."

For the unversed, the original choice for Sultan was none other than Mrunal Thakur. It was during the promotions of Jersey when she and Shahid Kapoor visited the Bigg Boss' house, and Salman Khan revealed this trivia on national television. It is because of this revelation that fans feel Mrunal was talking about Sultan and referring to Sharma.

Fans react to her mean comments

Fans took to their X handles and reacted to this viral clip. One fan wrote, “If this is about Anushka Sharma, it’s hilarious. Mrunal really needs a reality check working doesn’t equal winning. Anushka left the industry willingly not because she lost stardom/pull.. Honestly, Mrunal might be the meanest actress we've seen lately. Another fan wrote, “Moreover whether anushaka is working or not that's her own choice, it's not because she didn't get work. PS: You're nowhere close to anushaka in terms of quality work.”

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 starring Ajay Devgn.

