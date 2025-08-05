Newswrap, August 4: From Salman Khan's period thriller with Mahesh Narayanan to Team India's historic win at Oval Test 2025

From Salman Khan's new movie with Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan to Team India's historic win against England, here are the top 5 biggest highlights of the day.

Salman Khan is in advanced talks with Mahesh Narayanan for a period thriller

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is in advanced talks with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a period action thriller movie. Set against the backdrop of 1970s to 90s, the untitled movie will explore a never-seen-before side of Salman Khan.

It is a very challenging role. The actor will take a call after hearing the full narration by the end of 2025.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan in advanced talks with Mahesh Narayanan for a period thriller



Hansika Motwani deletes hubby Sohael Khaturiya's pics, hinting at divorce

Hansika Motwani made headlines for deleting all the pictures of her husband Sohael Khaturiya from her social media account. Reportedly, the couple are parting ways after three years of marriage.

The duo tied the knot in December 2022, following a close friendship of 8 years.

READ FULL STORY: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are getting divorced after nearly 3 years of marriage? Actress deletes photos with husband

Prithviraj Sukumaaran reacts to not receiving National Award for Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaaran broke his silence on not receiving the prestigious National Award at 71st National Film Awards 2025, for his performance in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

The actor said, “I wanted the film to work. I wanted people to like my performance, and most importantly, I wanted the world to know that man’s story. All three happened. There’s nothing else that I want from the film,” the actor said. “If I get a National Award, great; if I don’t, congratulations to whoever gets it,” he added.

READ FULL STORY: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to not receiving National Award for Aadujeevitham: 'All that I ever wanted from that film...'

G2 new posters ft. Adivi Shesh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Emraan Hashmi out

Goodachari 2 aka G2 teaser is all set to be out tomorrow on August 5, 2025. The makers dropped three new posters ft. Adivi Shesh, Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi from the film with new release date.

The movie is set to hit the cinemas on May 1st 2026.

Team India secures historic win against England at Oval Test 2025

Indian cricket team secured a big win against England in a 5-match Test series at the Oval. Led by Shubman Gill, Team India levelled the series with 2-2, with Mohammad Siraj emerging as the biggest trump card today.

