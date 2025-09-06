EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift controversy, '9 to 5 ka kaam nahi hai'

Just recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone's alleged cold war made headlines. The fallout happened after the actress stepped away from Vanga's Spirit. The reason for this was her demand for an 8-hour shift, which didn't fit well with the director, and as a result, she left the movie. Her demand sparked debate among the filmmakers and actors in the film fraternity. Now, Adivi Sesh shared his opinion on the controversy.

Adivi Sesh reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift controversy

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh was asked about his opinion on Deepika Padukone's demand to work 8 hour. Commenting on this, he said, "I heard a little bit about it but I don't know the details. I am not being politically correct. I don't know what happened. Unke situation pe comment karna ethically galat hai (It is ethically wrong to comment on their situation)."

Further, he shared his opinion, "Academically speaking, what is acceptable for an actor or an actress and a director is what is agreed upon between them."

Watch Adivi Sesh's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Speaking about his experience of working at various shifts, Adivi Sesh said, "I have worked in situations where I was working with a busy character artist who could only come for 3 hours at a time for the whole week."

Adivi revealed that the character artist was "Vennela Kishore." He said, "He is like the Johnny Lever of South India, so he was extremely busy. We had to make do it with it."

The Goodachari actor added, "What is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors is the only thing that matters. There is no rule per say. Kyuki film 12 ghante banate hai, 18 ghante banate, 6 ghante banate, marzi. Oversimplify kar rahe hai agar bol rahe hai ki 8 ghante, 6 ghante. Yeh 9 to 5 ka kaam nahi hai (Because film is made for 12 hours, 8 hours, 6 hours, it is their wish. It is being oversimplified if you are saying that work needs to be 8-6 hours. This is not 9 to 5 work)."

As Deepika Padukone's demand was from a mother's perspective, Adivi shared his thoughts, saying, "As far as I am concerned, I think it's entirely based on the agreement between the filmmaker and the actor. Practically, it will not work if they have to shoot. If 20 more days get added to the schedule and the budget is not there, how do they accommodate it? I think whatever it should be, it should be agreed upon beforehand. Motherhood or otherwise."

In the same interview, Adivi also opened up about his writing journey, acting career, and personal experiences.

