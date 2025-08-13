‘Ranbir Kapoor carries image of Animal’: Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Ramayana casting

Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharata, expressed his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor didn't seem convinced by Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama in the epic drama.

Mukesh Khanna objects to Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Ramayana

In a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna lashed out at the image of Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned that he has doubts whether the Animal actor can pull off the role of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

“Ranbir is a good actor, but he carries the image of an animal from his previous roles. I have no objection to him playing Ram, but if you portray Ram as a warrior, the audience will not accept it. Ram humbly accepted his 14-year exile, ate Shabri’s berries, and did not engage in bow and arrow combat," Mukesh Khanna told Galatta India.

Further, the veteran actor criticized Nitesh Tiwari for showing Shri Ram as a warrior in Ramayana first glimpse. He said, “You are depicting Ram climbing a tree and shooting arrows. That is something Krishna or Arjuna might do, but not Ram. If Ram were depicted as a warrior, he would not have sought the help of monkeys; he would have fought Ravana single-handedly. If Ram is described as a warrior, people will not accept it.”

Mukesh Khanna says, “Ramayana needs substance, not Rs 1000 crore”

Mukesh Khanna also recalled Adipurush and warned that if Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is made with the same attitude, people will not forgive the makers.

“There can be no bigger subject than the Ramayana. But I have seen how ‘Adipurush’ was poorly executed. If the same attitude is applied, today’s Hindus will not forgive you. The Ramayana cannot be made with a budget of 1,000 crores; it requires substance. Just like ‘Shaktimaan‘ is not made with stars but with content, even with a new actor,” concluded Khanna.

