Saiyaara sensation Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spotted together amid dating rumors

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is about to end its theatrical run soon. However, the lead pair is now making headlines for their off-screen brewing romance.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spotted together in Bandra

Amid dating rumors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were spotted together in Mumbai's Bandra. Paparazzi captured Ahaan Panday while exiting a hotel-cum-restaurant, followed by his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda. Though neither star shared a frame, their exit timing was minutes apart. It appeared that the rumoured couple was on a dinner date together.

Advertisement

In the video, Ahaan Panday can be seen sporting a casual look and posing in front of shutterbugs. He also clicked selfies with fans waiting outside the venue, showing his sweet gesture. The actor wore a white T-shirt under a greyish open jacket. He paired his topwear with blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Aneet Padda, on the other hand, wore a black zip-up fitted jacket over an off-white colored top. The actress paired it with relaxed-fit blue jeans and completed her outfit with white sneakers. Aneet looked effortlessly charming during her latest outing. Her flowy, long, and wavy hair over minimal makeup kept the look very fresh and natural.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s dating rumors

Soon after the release of Saiyaara, fans dug up several videos of Ahaan and Aneet sharing great chemistry off-camera. The actress was also spotted with Ahaan Panday's mother. Furthermore, Ahaan Panday planted a kiss on Aneet's forehead during the success bash of Saiyaara, which ultimately fuelled the speculations of the off-screen romance between the two.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Box Office and OTT release date

Saiyaara stormed over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The musical romantic drama is set to wind its blockbuster theatrical run at around Rs 330 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a huge feat for a newcomer movie.

Following its phenomenal success at the box office, Saiyaara is expected to stream online on Netflix from September 12, 2025, onwards. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs during its OTT release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for Coolie: ‘Glad he didn't put on that smile…’