Mahabharat actor and Nikitin Dheer’s father Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat (1988), passed away on October 15, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. He was 68. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news in a statement to India Today, expressing “profound grief and deep sorrow” over his demise. The cremation was scheduled to be held at 4:30 p.m. at Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, next to Pawan Hans.

CINTAA confirms Pankaj Dheer’s demise

CINTAA’s official statement read, “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025.”

Producer Ashoke Pandit also confirmed the sad news to PTI, saying, “He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months.”

Actor Firoz Khan, who played Arjun in Mahabharat, also confirmed the news of his co-star’s passing.

Pankaj Dheer’s illness and family

According to reports, the actor had been unwell for a long time. His cancer reportedly relapsed a few months ago, after which he underwent major surgery. Despite treatment, his health deteriorated.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, a costume designer, and his son Nikitin Dheer, who has appeared in several Rohit Shetty films like Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi, and Indian Police Force. His daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar Dheer, known for Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani - Jhansi Ki Rani, and their daughter Devika, born in 2022, complete the family.

Here’s how Pankaj Dheer became a household name

Dheer began his acting career with the 1981 film Poonam. Though it didn’t perform well, he continued working in films such as Sookha, Meraa Suhaag, and Jeevan Ek Sanghursh. His big break came with Mahabharat, where his powerful portrayal of Suryaputra Karna made him a household name across India.

Over the years, he acted in popular television shows such as Chandrakanta, Kanoon, Zee Horror Show, and Sasural Simar Ka. On the big screen, he was seen in Sanam Bewafa, Baadshah, Soldier, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Apart from acting, Dheer also directed the film My Father Godfather and founded the Abhinay Acting Academy to train aspiring performers. His dedication to the craft made him one of the respected veterans in the industry.

