10 feel-good K-dramas to brighten your day and make it better

Feel-good K-dramas lighten our bad and gloomy days. Series like Business Proposal, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Reply 1988, Yumi’s Cells and various other series have given the viewers joy and happiness. They provide healing and a fun watch. After a busy day, one can bank on these cute K-dramas to save the day. Here is a look at some of the best feel-good K-dramas.

Best feel-good K-dramas to lighten the mood

1. Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a 2021 romantic comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi. The drama tells the story of a dentist who starts her practice in a small town. Here she comes across a local man and the two help each other heal as love blossoms.

2. Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighhearted drama deals with the everyday leves of the people living in the neighbourhood together and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series.

3. Hospital Playlist

The Hospital Playlist series is a fun comedy which surrounds a group of doctors who have been friends together since college. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles.

4. Be Melodramatic

Be Melodramatic is a feel good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days.

5. Yumi’s Cells

Based on a webtoon, this unique drama juggles between live action and animation. Yumi is a young woman who goes through life as it comes and her emotions are animated and have their own world which they live in. As Yumi goes through life, the world of her feelings and emotions are also affected.

6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a comforting law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

7. Mr Queen

Mr Queen is a historical romance comedy which features Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun. A top chef from the contemporary world timeslips to the Joseon times into the body of the Queen. There is undeniably chemistry between the two and they eventually end up falling in love.

8. Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon. The drams talks about the dreams and hopes of the youth and the struggle one goes through to achieve it. It is an inspiring story filled with comedy and romance.

9. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung play the lead couple in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. It tells the story of a university student who prepares to become a weightlifting champion. The drama discusses her insecurities, love life, family, friendship and ambition. It is a great watch for anyone who is looking for a light and cute romance story with substance.

10. Business Proposal

Business Proposal became a massive hit in 2022. The drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas and follows the same route but does it in a very self aware fashion. It has everything from the race for inheritance to fake relationship.