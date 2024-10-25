7 Older K-dramas that deserve remakes: Coffee Prince, Winter Sonata and more

Classic K-dramas like Coffee Prince, Full House, Autumn in MY Heart and more hold timeless stories and unforgettable characters. But these dramas would shine even brighter with a modern update. A remake of these brilliant dramas with their iconic plots would introduce these emotional tales to a new generation of viewers with a modern touch.

Coffee Prince

Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han Gyul is not aware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman. Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun and Chae Jung An take the lead roles in the drama.

Winter Sonata

Winter Sonata stars Bae Young Joon, Choi Ji Woo, Park Young Ha and Park Sol Mi. The 2002 classic is known for its beautiful background and scenery. Joon Sang is a high school student who is on a quest to find his biological father. He has feelings for Yu Jin but she sees him only as a friend. During a school trip, the two come closer but suddenly Joon Sang goes away. 10 years later, at Yu Jin’s wedding, a man who looks like Joon Sang arrives.

City Huter

City Hunter is a 2011 thriller detective drama based on a Japanese comic. Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Sang Joong take on the lead roles in the drama. It tells the story of Lee Yoon Sung who is an MIT graduate and works for the Blue House in the communications department. He is on a mission to take revenge on the politicians who were responsible for his father’s death. The series has been re-made in many languages and formats from Japanese anime to Chinese drama and more.

Full House

Full House is a popular romance comedy which aired in 2004. Rain, Song Hye Jyo, Kim Sung Soo and Han Da Gam are a part of the series. It revolves around the story of a struggling scriptwriter, Han Ji Eun, who resides in the hose built by her late father. She is tricked by her friends into selling the house and later she finds out that it has been sold to the famous actor Lee Young Jae. Ji Eun agrees to work as a main in the house to eventually buy it back.

Secret Garden

Secret Garden is a classic K-drama starring Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon and Kim Sa Rang. Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who has is good-looking and is well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts. They start off on the wrong foot and always end up bickering. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Autumn in My Heart

Autumn in My Heart is a classic K-drama that tells the heartbreaking story of siblings Eun Suh and Joon Suh, who discover they aren’t biologically related after a hospital mix-up. Reunited years later as adults, their bond turns romantic, but their love faces immense obstacles.

Faith

Faith is a historical fantasy K-drama where a modern-day plastic surgeon, Yoo Eun Soo, is transported to the Goryeo era by warrior Choi Young to save the queen. As they navigate political intrigue and danger, romance blossoms, blending adventure, time travel, and enduring love across eras.

