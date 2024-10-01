7 Scalpers arrested for pricing Byeon Woo Seok's fan meeting ticket at 2.35 million KRW, and more illegal reselling

Famous South Korean artists like Byeon Woo Seok and Lim Young Woong, who held fan meetings and concerts not long ago, had their tickets oversold to fans by a big difference. Seven ticket scalpers who oversold tickets of Byeon Woo Seok, Lim Young Woong, and other artists have now been arrested.

On October 1, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that 7 ticket scalpers who purchased a number of tickets to oversell later to famous fan meetings, concerts, and performances like Byeon Woo Seok’s fan meeting and Lim Young Woong’s concerts have been arrested. These 7 scalpers most probably used macro programs to buy the tickets and then resold them for more than 10 times the actual price and have been taken into custody by police.

On this day, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Crime Prevention and Order Division announced that they had arrested seven people. Among the seven people, one is a woman in her 20s identified as Ms. A, and a male college student in his 20s identified as Mr. B, who are charged with violating the Performance Act.

According to the arresting police all 7 scalpers are suspected of using macro programs to purchase tickets for famous singers’ concerts, musicals, and actors and actresses' fan meetings or reselling them on the second-hand market from 2021 to August 2024 and have made a sustainable profit from the same.

Macro programs are programs that are designed to perform specific tasks repeatedly with only a single input and can secure multiple tickets by logging in within only 1-2 minutes.

Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket sold on the black market was for Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok’s fan meeting that was held in July. The regular price of the ticket was 77000 KRW but they were resold for 2.35 million KRW, which is 30 times the original price. Second was Lim Young Woong’s concert tickets which are normally priced at 177,000 KRW and were sold for 800,000 KRW each.

Meanwhile, person A purchased 331 tickets, including concert tickets, and earned a whopping 100 million KRW, while person B sold 15 tickets, including Lim Young Woong concert tickets that he purchased through a macro program, and resold them for a profit of 13.38 million KRW.

According to South Korea’s Performance Act which was revised in March, anyone who sells tickets illegally using a macro is subject to up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million KRW.

