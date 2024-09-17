7 TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin
Pyo Ye Jin is a popular South Korean actress who is known for her roles in hits like Taxi Driver and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Here are 7 amazing TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin.
Pyo Ye Jin has made a mark in the K-drama world with her appearances in dramas like Dreaming of Freaking Rella, V.I.P and more. The actress is known for her portrayal of complex roles and grey characters like in Taxi Driver and Fight For My Way. She has also won the Popular Female Character Award for her role in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Here are the 7 best TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin.
7 must-watch TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin
-
Taxi Driver
- Release year: 2021
- Director: Park Joon Woo
- Cast: Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin
Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon but the drama released in 2021 takes a different take on the original copy. The series starring Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts. Together they take revenge on the criminals and those who do others wrong.
-
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
- Release year: 2018
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was released in 2018 and features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years. But one day suddenly she wants to quit her job which leaves her boss confused. The romance comedy was well received by the viewers globally and has also been adapted into other languages.
-
Fight for My Way
- Release year: 2017
- Director: Lee Na Jung, Kim Dong Hwi
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon, Choi Woo Shik
Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon and Choi Woo Shik. The drama talks about the dreams and hopes of the youth and the struggle one goes through to achieve it. It is an inspiring story filled with comedy and romance. All the main characters live their lives as it comes to them and they are internally struggling to fulfil their dreams and passions.
-
Moon in the Day
- Release year: 2023
- Director: Pyo Min Soo, Park Chan Yool
- Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan
Based on a webtoon, the romance fantasy tells the story of a popular celebrity who seems handsome and confident from the outside but is a deeply insecure person. One day, after a horrible day at work, he meets a road accident and is saved by a quick-on-her-feet firefighter, Kang Young Hwa. When the actor wakes up after the accident, he is possessed by the spirit of Silla's nobleman, who was killed by his lover.
-
Dreaming of Freaking Rella
- Release year: 2024
- Director: Kim Min Kyung
- Cast: Lee Jun Young, Pyo Ye Jin
Lee Jun Young is the CEO of a social club and the heir to a chabeol. Moon Jae Rim becomes the manager of this club and hopes to find her Prince Charming someday. The two are starkly different from each other and grow as individuals with each other. The short romance comedy focuses on the female protagonist’s journey to become independent and find herself and her self-worth without needing anybody.
-
Our Blooming Youth
- Release year: 2023
- Director: Lee Jong Jae
- Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Jeon So Nee, Pyo Ye Jin, Yoon Jong Seok
Our Blooming Youth is a historical K-drama that revolves around Crown Prince Lee Hwan, who is cursed and haunted by a mysterious secret. He crosses paths with Min Jae Yi, a smart woman who is accused of murdering her family. They team up to clear her name and uncover the truth behind the curse. Eventually, they develop a deep bond, navigating palace politics, danger, and hidden conspiracies.
-
While You Were Sleeping
- Release year: 2017
- Director: Oh Choong Hwan, Park Soo Jin
- Cast: ae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk, Jung Hae In
While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In. The story revolves around a girl who can see the future. She comes across a rookie prosecutor and together they try to change the course of the future. The two end up being neighbors and their relationship grows deeper.
More about Pyo Ye Jin
Born in 1992, Pyo Ye Jin first started off as a flight attendant. After 2 years, she eventually transitioned into acting and first appeared in the 2012 drama Oh Ja Ryoung is Coming and took on a guest role. She first took on the main role in 2016 with the drama Deux Yeoza. She shot to fame in 2017 with her role in Fight For My Way following which she appeared in hits like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Taxi Driver and V.I.P. She will be next appearing in Taxi Driver Season 3.
