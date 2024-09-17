7 TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin

Pyo Ye Jin has made a mark in the K-drama world with her appearances in dramas like Dreaming of Freaking Rella, V.I.P and more. The actress is known for her portrayal of complex roles and grey characters like in Taxi Driver and Fight For My Way. She has also won the Popular Female Character Award for her role in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Here are the 7 best TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin.

7 must-watch TV shows with Pyo Ye Jin

Taxi Driver

Release year: 2021

Director: Park Joon Woo

Cast: Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin

Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon but the drama released in 2021 takes a different take on the original copy. The series starring Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts. Together they take revenge on the criminals and those who do others wrong.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Release year: 2018

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was released in 2018 and features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years. But one day suddenly she wants to quit her job which leaves her boss confused. The romance comedy was well received by the viewers globally and has also been adapted into other languages.

Advertisement

Fight for My Way

Release year: 2017

Director: Lee Na Jung, Kim Dong Hwi

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon, Choi Woo Shik

Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon and Choi Woo Shik. The drama talks about the dreams and hopes of the youth and the struggle one goes through to achieve it. It is an inspiring story filled with comedy and romance. All the main characters live their lives as it comes to them and they are internally struggling to fulfil their dreams and passions.

Moon in the Day

Release year: 2023

Director: Pyo Min Soo, Park Chan Yool

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan

Based on a webtoon, the romance fantasy tells the story of a popular celebrity who seems handsome and confident from the outside but is a deeply insecure person. One day, after a horrible day at work, he meets a road accident and is saved by a quick-on-her-feet firefighter, Kang Young Hwa. When the actor wakes up after the accident, he is possessed by the spirit of Silla's nobleman, who was killed by his lover.

Advertisement

Dreaming of Freaking Rella

Release year: 2024

Director: Kim Min Kyung

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Pyo Ye Jin

Lee Jun Young is the CEO of a social club and the heir to a chabeol. Moon Jae Rim becomes the manager of this club and hopes to find her Prince Charming someday. The two are starkly different from each other and grow as individuals with each other. The short romance comedy focuses on the female protagonist’s journey to become independent and find herself and her self-worth without needing anybody.

Our Blooming Youth

Release year: 2023

Director: Lee Jong Jae

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Jeon So Nee, Pyo Ye Jin, Yoon Jong Seok

Our Blooming Youth is a historical K-drama that revolves around Crown Prince Lee Hwan, who is cursed and haunted by a mysterious secret. He crosses paths with Min Jae Yi, a smart woman who is accused of murdering her family. They team up to clear her name and uncover the truth behind the curse. Eventually, they develop a deep bond, navigating palace politics, danger, and hidden conspiracies.

Advertisement

While You Were Sleeping

Release year: 2017

Director: Oh Choong Hwan, Park Soo Jin

Cast: ae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk, Jung Hae In

While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In. The story revolves around a girl who can see the future. She comes across a rookie prosecutor and together they try to change the course of the future. The two end up being neighbors and their relationship grows deeper.

More about Pyo Ye Jin

Born in 1992, Pyo Ye Jin first started off as a flight attendant. After 2 years, she eventually transitioned into acting and first appeared in the 2012 drama Oh Ja Ryoung is Coming and took on a guest role. She first took on the main role in 2016 with the drama Deux Yeoza. She shot to fame in 2017 with her role in Fight For My Way following which she appeared in hits like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Taxi Driver and V.I.P. She will be next appearing in Taxi Driver Season 3.

ALSO READ: Where to Watch Kim Soo Hyun K-Dramas: Queen of Tears, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay and more