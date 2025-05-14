aespa’s Karina expresses concern over short career span of female K-pop idols and her plans to adapt: ‘Will always be here but…’

Karina from aespa recently spoke out about a significant yet often overlooked issue in the K-pop industry. With her signature confidence and poise, she shared her thoughts on the relatively shorter careers of female idols. Her heartfelt comments were featured in her agency SM Entertainment's founder, Lee Soo Man's documentary. The particular segment of the show received support from fans, who expressed empathy for Karina's concerns about the future.

Advertisement

The aespa member was among the several artists who featured in the May 13-released Netflix show, Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop. Among the K-pop idols, who talked about the SM Entertainment founder and shared their experiences as being a part of the South Korean entertainment industry, Karina's statement stood out most. She talked about her worries regarding her group's future, shedding light on the alleged "misogynistic" nature of the industry.

She said, "I think about the future a lot. Because female idols don’t have long careers, I think about how to prolong it." That statement carried a profound weight beneath their straightforward surface. It indicated a persistent issue of the idol world, which everyone knew about but didn't talk about much. Fans praised Karina's courage in openly discussing the sensitive topic on camera. She further stated, "Our team members will always be here but society keeps changing. So we think about how we can adapt."

Advertisement

The artist's statement suggested that while her team's dedication and talent shall remain constant, the ever-changing societal trends and industry demands would lose hindrance in their journey. She also mentioned the requirement for them to adapt and evolve to maintain relevance and prolong their careers. Karina emphasized that this issue wasn't unique to aespa, but rather a widespread industry trend where older idols, particularly women, often faced such challenges.

Regarding that, she said, "All artists think about it. I haven’t found the answer yet, but I gave it some time so I hope I’ll find it." She admitted not having been able to crack the code of career longevity yet, but frequently pondered the issue, leaving room for potential future insights.

ALSO READ: aespa’s Karina sparks dating rumors with NCT’s Jisung as fans allegedly spot 'evidence' of traveling together