10 Best Anime Swordsmen Ranked ft. Zoro, Dracula Mihawk, & Guts

The Japanese anime landscape is characterized by epic battles of vengeance, competition, and power, with anime swordsman being a focal point. These mid-range martial art fighters, reminiscent of Kurosawa-esque noble warriors, engage with simple weapons and innate stoicism. However, anime swordsmen are distinct due to their supernatural powers, making them a distinct league in the world of anime. Many of these characters have honed their craft and mind to become the best swordsmen possible.

Here are some best swordsmen in anime.

1. Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk, a top-tier swordsman in One Piece, is a formidable opponent for Zoro, who desires to steal his title. Despite not having reached the same level as the Egghead Arc, Mihawk's insurmountable feats and illustrious status make him a top contender. He can defeat well-trained samurai warriors with a simple dagger, but when he uses his overpowered Yoru, he can elegantly fight and wave the steel as if it were a natural extension of his arm. As such, Dracule Mihawk has earned the right to be considered the best swordsman in anime.

2. Zoro

Zoro has devoted his life to becoming the world's strongest swordsman. Even before joining the crew, he was well-renowned for his outstanding abilities and accomplishments in battle. His skills drastically improved after becoming the combatant of the Straw Hat Pirates and entering a two-year training period under the Strongest Swordsman in the World, Dracule Mihawk.

Advertisement

3. Guts

Berserk's Dragon Slayer, Guts, is a formidable force with a massive broadsword, known as the Dragon Slayer. He constantly channels the angst of Berserk's medieval nightmare, torning man, steal, and beast into pieces. With heavy metal armor, Guts poses a threat to the Gods of his world, demonstrating his immense power. He is known to outsmart massive waves of enemies for extended periods. Guts's onslaught from his powerful sword is so formidable that even an anime army cannot survive. His heavy metal armor makes him a formidable opponent in Berserk's world.

4. Tanjiro Kamado

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro Kamado is a beloved animated swordsman who has broken numerous sales records and inspired many with his fights against evil. Tanjiro has trained to test his sword against various demonic dangers, making him a formidable swordsman. His Water Breathing technique has improved significantly, but he struggles to access the Hinokami Kagura technique, which is why he ranks among his peers in the anime. His humble and powerful nature has made him a beloved figure in the shonen world.

Advertisement

5. Himura Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin's Himura, once a tool of death and destruction, now wanders the land as a rurouni, seeking redemption and protecting the land. Despite his polite demeanor, Kenshin is not underestimated. He has risen through the ranks of samurai and performs iconic feats like lightning-fast slashes, limb reattachment, and cutting through pure steel. Kenshin uses Battojutsu, a technique that involves drawing and sheathing a blade at lightning speed, but also uses his surroundings and physicality to maintain his edge over opponents.

6. Ichigo Kurosaki

Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki is a skilled swordsman with years of training as a Soul Reaper. He gains immense agility and an upper hand in battles, especially after unlocking the secret behind his heritage and obtaining two powerful swords. Ichigo's unparalleled swordsmanship and tough-guy attitude make him the ultimate cool guy most Shonen protagonists strive to become. His Getsuga Tensho technique is memorable, but he doesn't need special abilities to defeat the bad guy. Few anime swordsmen are at his level.

Advertisement

7. Artoria Pendragon

Artoria Pendragon is a top sword fighter in Japanese anime, known for her powerful Excalibur and extensive training. She is a favorite in the Holy Grail War in the Fate franchise. Saber's battle acumen and strategic mind make her a formidable opponent, even off the battlefield. She has earned the title of "Saber" and has successfully defeated a monstrous dragon, even after weakening her sword. Her courage and willpower inspire her allies, ultimately leading to the downfall of Vortigern.

8. Clare

Claymore's Clare, a member of the elite group of demon-hunting knights known as the Claymore, is a cold, calculating character raised as the successor to Teresa. She uses her wits and ingenuity to defeat monsters above her level. She can increase her speed using the Quicksword technique, but it has drawbacks. Despite these challenges, Clare has fought alongside and battled against some of the world's leading Claymores, proving that rank isn't everything.

9. Hyakkimaru

Dororo's Hyakkimaru, a sacrificial lamb for his father's ambitions, was robbed of limbs and organs at an early age and given new life by a prosthetist. He travels the land to find the demons who took his body. Hyakkimaru uses his innate ability to see people's true nature and heightened senses, performing at a superhuman level in sword fighting. His blades were once part of his prosthetic limbs, allowing him to attack from various angles. After defeating samurai and demons, a trail of bodies remains.

Advertisement

10. Erza Scarlet

Fairy Tail's Erza Scarlet, is a master of the sword and has complete control over her magical ability, Requip: The Knight. She is proficient with various weapons and can defeat rogue wizards and demons. Erza's sword skills are powerful enough to handle some of her world's toughest fighters, but anime swordsmen are a different ball game. Despite her popularity, some fans believe Natsu Dragneel or Lucy Heartfilia is the main character.

ALSO READ: High School DxD Shocks Fans with Rias Gremory's Cameo; Here's How He Comes Back