Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 3 will see Luxeria take on the S-Rank quest for the first time, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more details here.
The last episode of Bogus Skill Fruitmaster saw Lena secretly visit Light, revealing her forced involvement in the Sacred Party led by the abusive Grouse. Light intervened, confronting Grouse and challenging him to a duel.
During the fight, Grouse’s God Speed skill gave him an edge, but Light’s tactical use of his Sword God skill turned the tide. He defeated Grouse and freed Lena, who then joined Light’s newly formed Luxeria party. In retaliation, Saint assigned Luxeria low-paying jobs, followed by a deadly S-Rank quest.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 3 will follow Luxeria’s preparation and journey for the aforementioned mission. Ayla will be seen contemplating bringing skill fruits alongside snacks for their trip. Their destination is a mysterious castle, likely home to Dratena Belbury.
The trio—Light, Lena, and Ayla—may face daunting challenges within the castle, potentially revealing more about their strengths, teamwork, and the dangers orchestrated by the Holy Sister’s machinations. The party’s survival could hinge on Light’s skills and leadership.
According to the anime's official website, Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in most countries. In Japan, it will be available on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 AM JST.
The episode will first stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally, covering regions like North and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. It will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks a week later and be available on platforms like Hulu, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.