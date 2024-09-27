Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 Spoilers: Gojo Makes A Brief Comeback As Sukuna’s Fate Is Revealed; DEETS

In the previous chapter of the manga, the activities of each character following the Shinjuku Showdown were unveiled. Megumi, after visiting Tsumiki's grave with Shoko, later joined Yuji and Nobara for a mission as well, where they encountered a woman cursed to see her fiancé in a distorted manner.

Excited fans have been keenly awaiting the chapter’s release, and the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers having been recently leaked online, they can now get a sneak peak into the events of the final issue. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers, the last chapter of the series picks up from where the previous one left off, as Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Fushiguro try to investigate the curse that has been cast on a woman.

Nobara initially reveals that she is unable to feel any direct seal or the influence of a cursed technique on the afflicted woman, leading her to conclude that the curse user responsible is highly skilled. This insight prompts the three Jujutsu Sorcerers to strategize and figure out how to stop the curse.

Nobara suggests a potential solution: to move the woman to a location far away in hopes that the cursed technique's influence will dissipate with distance. Yuji Itadori agrees with Nobara's idea, but Megumi is not on board with this plan in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers.

He considers it too simplistic and potentially ineffective, as they still need to uncover the identity of the curse user responsible for the attack. Megumi wants to pinpoint the origin of the cursed technique rather than rely on distance alone to solve the problem.

Advertisement

The three sorcerers begin discussing the technical aspects of the curse in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers, especially the potential radius in which the cursed technique operates. They analyze possible locations from where the curse could have been activated.

Megumi appears to be focused on finding the curse user instead of just removing the woman from the cursed area, and the trio decide on having the couple go up in the elevator of a 40-story building to lure the culprit out.

As they go up, the curse's effects suddenly disappear. The afflicted woman, who had been unable to see her fiancé’s face due to the curse, finally sees him as normal again. This suggested that they were could now pinpoint the source of the technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers.

It also confirmed that their calculations about the curse’s range and origin were accurate. The trio immediately sense the presence of the curse user, and Nobara and Yuji go after him, only to be hit by the big-eye curse’s effect when they get within range.

Advertisement

The two joke around, while Megumi quickly detains the curse user with his wolf Cursed Spirit. They take the curse user to the woman who was cursed, and interrogate him in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers.

It is then revealed that while she does not remember him, he is a customer from when she was a hostess who bought her an expensive bag. Yuji later tries to cheer up the man, and the man talks about his communication troubles.

The chapter then shifts to a flashback, where Gojo tells Yuji to be one of the people who hasn’t developed their style by modelling it after him. He opens up to Yuji in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers, revealing that he too has a dream that he wants the students to carry on in his stead.

However, he also admits that he wants everyone to grow up and eventually leave him behind, developing strength of their own. Yuji, at the time, did not fully grasp the weight of what his teacher was saying, and wondered instead why Gojo was being timid.

Advertisement

Gojo only laughs and calls this his confidence, before telling Yuji he had great expectations of him. In the present, Yuji comforts the curse user in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers. He tells him it was a step forward that he knew he did wrong, before echoing his teacher’s words to the man.

After this, the three Jujutsu Sorcerers talk about ‘that thing’ – likely referring to the last of Sukuna’s fingers. Yuji says that he tossed it, and that as it was not dangerous anymore it was now the perfect talisman.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers then briefly depicts the ‘pathway of souls,’ where Sukuna and Mahito have a brief conversation. They discuss their paths in life; Sukuna admits that he had two paths he could have taken, as the chapter depicts an image of Yorozu and Uraume from the past.

He then states that as he had feared his own curse would consume him, which shaped his life. Sukuna then talks about walking a different path in his new life, as he leaves Mahito behind with Uraume.

Mahito gets angry, calling Sukuna boring. He then throws a tantrum, cursing that Sukuna was making him look like a child. In the present, shots of the various sorcerer teams with smiles on their faces is seen, before the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoilers end at the location of Ryomen Sukuna's final finger.

Advertisement

It is revealed that Sukuna’s last finger remains untouched in the same booth where it was originally introduced in the first chapter, as the editor thanks fans for following the series before hinting at the author’s next work.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the works of Gege Akutami, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.