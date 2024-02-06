Murim Login Chapter 186: What To Expect In Season 3? Light Novel SPOILERS

After the latest release of Murim Login Chapter 185 where Jin Tae-Kyung finally returned to the Hunter world, fans were disappointed as the chapter ended with a Hiatus announcement. Chapter 185 marked the end of Season 2, and as fans eagerly anticipate the release of Season 3, speculation runs wild about what twists and turns await our beloved characters. With the light novel providing tantalizing hints, let's dive into what we can expect in the upcoming season.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for those who haven't read the light novel!

What to expect? Murin Login Season 3 SPOILERS

After the latest Murim Login chapters where Jin Tae-Kyung wows his guild mates with his monster-bashing skills, he will have a run-in with an old pal, Ji-Hwang, which will spark envy and hint at trouble ahead. Meanwhile, the mystery of Im Hyuk-Jun's disappearance adds spice to the storyline.

Murim Login Chapter 186 should see Jin Tae-Kyung mentor the rookies of the Ares Guild at the workshop, after which a hospital visit will reveal Im Hyuk-Jun's state after a brutal attack that was possibly made by Black Hunters. Determined to uncover the truth, Jin Tae-Kyung allies with Butler Kim Hwajong and Team Lead Choi Minwoo and gears up for a showdown.

Murim Login Chapter 185 recap

As Jin Tae-Kyung finally logged out and opened his eyes, he found himself greeted not by the expected ceiling but by the shocked faces of his mother and sister. Startled by his abrupt awakening, they reveal he had slept for an astonishing forty-two hours. The family bond as the mother-daughter pair beat up Tae-Kyung.

The scene then shifts to the Peace Guild undergoing a workshop for their rookies, with Song-Song and Team Lead Choi Minwoo watching over them. They face a formidable Stone Golem, which they defeat with the help of their seniors. A storm of Iron Golems then appears to be heading towards them and the rookies panic, though Team Lead Choi Minwoo claims there is no need to help. The chapter ends with Jin Tae-Kyung showcasing his incredible and newfound strength, destroying the stampede of Iron Golems.

Hold onto your seats as Jin Tae-Kyung, the Sleeping Dragon of Shanxi, dives headfirst into danger in the upcoming Murim Login Season 3, facing off against the sinister Black Hunters.

Can he emerge victorious?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for another thrilling update!