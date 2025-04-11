Naruto Movies Set to Release in Indian Theaters in English, Hindi, and Japanese; All We Know So Far

Anime fans in India have something exciting to look forward to. The popular Naruto movie franchise is officially heading to Indian theaters. Reliance Entertainment has signed a deal with Japan’s TV Tokyo and Happening 365 to bring Naruto movies to cinemas across the country.

The first movie to hit theaters will be Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, aiming for a release in June 2025, reports Variety. It will be available in three languages: Hindi, English and Japanese, making it easy for a wide audience to enjoy.

This marks the first time the Naruto film series will be released on the big screen in India. It is a big step for anime in the country, where the fan base has been growing rapidly in recent years. TV Tokyo views this deal as a way to expand Naruto’s global reach and bring in a new generation of fans. “The movies will be released in three languages, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of audiences,” said Hiroaki Saiki, head of global distribution at TV Tokyo. “This theatrical release will not only cater to longtime fans but also introduce Naruto to new viewers.”

Dhruv Sinha of Reliance Entertainment also expressed excitement about the deal. “Naruto has been a cultural phenomenon across the world,” he said. “India has seen a huge rise in anime popularity and we’re thrilled to give fans the chance to see these stories in cinemas.” Happening 365, one of the key partners in the deal, says this is just the beginning. “We want to elevate the Naruto experience and keep building its legacy as a global anime sensation,” said team members Anuron Mukherjee and Kalpita Jadhav.

More details, including specific release dates and possible brand tie-ins, will be announced soon. This move could open the door for other anime films to follow in India.

