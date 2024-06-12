One Piece Chapter 1117 Brief Spoilers Out: Blackbeard To Make An Appearance As Vegapunk’s Message Ends

With the Gorosei having found the location of Vegapunk’s Den Den Mushi in the last chapter, fans have been fervently awaiting the release of the upcoming chapter to find out what happens next. Fortunately, the One Piece Chapter 1117 brief spoilers have dropped recently, so keep reading to get a glimpse of the next chapter.

According to the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers, the chapter’s cover displays Yamato's continued exploration of Wano. He is seen visiting Hyogoro and Nekomamushi, with Nekomamushi staying in Wano along with Inuarashi after the Onigashima Raid. This decision explains why Carrot, previously seen in the series, has taken on the leadership of the Mokomo Dukedom on Zou.

The chapter then begins with various reactions on Hachinosu Island. Although it’s not specified whose reactions are mentioned, Blackbeard himself makes an appearance later, indicating that his crew might be involved. At the very least, the reactions likely come from the island's nameless pirates rather than significant members of Blackbeard's crew.

The One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers then shifts to a hospital where several members of SWORD, the covert Marine unit, are recuperating. These injuries presumably result from the earlier raid on Hachinosu Island led by Monkey D. Garp. Tashigi is seen conversing with Smoker, who mentions his intention to go to the hospital.

Interestingly, Smoker is not injured as he did not participate in the raid, implying he has other motives for his hospital visit. The spoilers also indicate that Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast continues, though it remains unclear what new information, if any, he reveals. This vagueness suggests that Vegapunk might be wrapping up his message.

Simultaneously, the Gorosei, the World Government’s top authority figures, prepare to attack the Iron Giant (also known as the Ancient Robot) to halt the broadcast in the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers. Amid these preparations, one of the Gorosei, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, engages in a battle with Roronoa Zoro.

The spoilers state that Nusjuro's recognizes Zoro’s Sandai Kitetsu blade, though his exact reaction is not detailed. This recognition suggests a deeper connection or historical knowledge about Zoro’s weapon, or some connection to the Shimotsuki Family. While Nusjuro battles Zoro, the rest of the Gorosei surround the Iron Giant.

Dr. Vegapunk then begins to deliver an important message intended for those bearing the ‘D’ in their names, such as Monkey D. Luffy. The One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers depict some notable D. Clan characters such as Monkey D. Dragon and Marshall D. Teech (Blackbeard). Sabo was also depicted here, potentially implying he has a connection to the D. Clan.

Dr. Vegapunk begins to say the words, “from amongst you are..,” directed at the D. Clan. However, before he can complete his sentence, the Gorosei launch their attack on the Iron Giant, and the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers ends as the broadcast is ended abruptly. The spoilers also confirm that there will be no break following the release of Chapter 1117.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.