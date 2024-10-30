Spy X Family Chapter 108 Delayed: Manga Paused Until Late November; Release Date And More

The Forgers have arrived at Berlint’s Annual Winter Sheep Festival, where they encountered a number of Anya’s classmates and their families. As Anya attempted to further her ‘Friendship Scheme’ with Damian Desmond, fans saw Loid attempt to make connections with the rest.

With Anya and Yor’s later chancing upon Melinda, Damian’s mother, fans can look forward to more information being revealed about the Desmonds. Unfortunately, the upcoming Spy X Family Chapter 108 has been deferred by almost a month, with the release set for the later part of November. Keep reading to find out more.

Spy X Family Chapter 108: Release date and where to read

As stated earlier, the release of Spy X Family Chapter 108 has been delayed, with the new release date set to be Monday, November 25, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Most fans outside of Japan can expect to access the chapter around Sunday, November 24, at approximately 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, the exact timing may vary depending on geographical locations.

Fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms to access Spy X Family Chapter 108, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, Viz Media's official website will also have the chapter available on the release date.

What to expect in Spy X Family Chapter 108?

Spy X Family Chapter 108 may see developments at the festival continue to reveal interactions between the major families. Loid’s strategy of forming ties with prominent attendees, especially regarding Anya’s role in the hijacking incident, may influence how he approaches these families in the future.

Additionally, Damian’s reaction to Becky’s comments hints at his curiosity about the fortune tellers. This could likely lead him to follow Anya, possibly bringing him face-to-face with his mother, Melinda. The entire exchange within the fortune-teller tent may offer new perspectives on Melinda’s character in Spy X Family Chapter 108.

Spy X Family Chapter 107 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 107 begins with the Forgers attending Berlint’s Annual Winter Sheep Festival, which Loid uses as an opportunity to further Operation Strix by attempting to connect with the Desmond family.

Anya overhears her father’s intentions and competes with Yor in a playful “Friendship Scheme” to befriend Damian. Coincidentally, Damian, Emile, and Ewen, accompanied by their butlers, are also at the event. Damian’s mood shifts when he learns his mother, Melinda, might be present.

The boys encounter the Forgers, prompting Anya to play up her “friendship” with Damian, which fails miserably when he dismisses her. Meanwhile, Loid exchanges greetings with the butlers in Spy X Family Chapter 107, covertly planning how each interaction might benefit his mission.

The festival brings together Anya’s classmates’ families, including the Blackbells, Gloomans, and Watkins, creating valuable connections for Loid. Meanwhile, Damian and the other children have a ring toss competition, which Damian wins.

Later, Becky persuades Anya to visit a fortune teller in Spy X Family Chapter 107. Yor and Anya decide to meet the rookie fortune teller ‘Lunaluna Selena,’ who surprisingly turns out to be Melinda Desmond, Damian’s mother.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.