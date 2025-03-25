Honey Lemon Soda Episode 12: Ishimori Confesses To Kai; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Feelings Burst Free,’ Marin confesses to Kai while Ishimori and her friends watch. Kai rejects her, and Ishimori internally considers advancing their relationship. Later, when asked about her type, Ishimori, flustered, claims she likes boys with dark hair and simple fashion.

Marin arranges for her to meet someone fitting that description at Kai’s workplace. Overwhelmed, Ishimori admits she likes blond hair and flashy fashion. During the sports festival, she rescues Kai from trouble. The episode ends with Ishimori fainting after realizing her feelings.

Half-conscious in the infirmary, Ishimori will be seen confessing her love to Kai in Honey Lemon Soda Episode 12. However, she will then struggle to face him afterward. Feeling insecure, she will tell Serina that she doubts she deserves Kai’s affection.

Serina will then reveal that Kai had already found a new secret meeting spot for them after their previous one became unavailable. Encouraged by this, Ishimori will gather her courage and call Kai to an empty classroom after school, determined to express her feelings properly once more.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 12, titled ‘Honey Lemon Soda,’ is set to air in Japan at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 27, 2025. International viewers can expect the episode to premiere locally on Wednesday, March 26. Release times will vary according to individual time zones.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 12 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, following its weekly release in Japan. Additionally, Crunchyroll announced that English, French, and German dubs will be produced, with no other language dubs confirmed yet.

