Honey Lemon Soda Episode 11: Kai Walks Ishimori Home; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Side of You No One Knows,’ Ishimori returns to school, and a seating change places her away from Kai. Noticing his unusual sleeping habits, she grows curious about his activities outside school. While at karaoke with friends, they encounter her former bullies, who claim Kai has a separate life.

Realizing he is distancing himself, Ishimori finds his workplace and confronts him. She asserts that she won’t let him push her away, proving her growth. Kai, affected by her determination, stops trying to create distance.

Believing that rejection would end their connection, Honey Lemon Soda Episode 11 will see Ishimori claim to prefer a boy completely unlike Kai. Maririn, who was recently turned down by Kai, will offer to introduce Ishimori to someone matching her stated type but will deliberately bring her to Kai’s workplace.

Seeing this take place, Kai will end up stepping in. Ishimori will then be seen walking home with him. She will resolve never to lie about her feelings again. Preparations for the school sports festival will begin in the meantime.

Titled ‘Feelings Burst Forth,’ Honey Lemon Soda Episode 11 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. The anime will have a total of twelve episodes this Winter 2025, airing on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan.

The series will also be available for Japanese viewers to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. International fans can watch Honey Lemon Soda Episode 11 on platforms such as Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.