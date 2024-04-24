That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, And More

In the latest episode of Tensura Season 3, viewers were treated to a return to the bustling hub of Tempest, witnessing its continued expansion and the reemergence of beloved characters like Geld, Gobta and Gabiru. Now, with That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 4 on the horizo, surprises await in Rimuru's ever-evolving journey. The Jura Tempest Federation will be navigating the challenges ahead, so don’t miss the episode’s release! Keep reading to discover when and where you can watch it as well as the expected plot and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 4: release date and where to stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 4 is set to premiere on Friday, April 26th, at around 11:00 pm JST in Japan. For viewers outside of Japan, the episode will debut around 3:00 pm GMT, 8:00 am PT, and 11:00 am ET on the same day, but please keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to time zone differences.

Fans in Japan can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 4 on various networks, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. For international audiences, Crunchyroll will be streaming the episode outside of Asian territories, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy the latest developments in Rimuru's adventures.

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 4

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 4 will be titled Everyone Has a Part to Play. The focus of the episode is expected to shift to the meeting between Hinata and the Ten Great Saints. This gathering will likely address pressing matters such as the recent developments in Tempest, Falmuth, and the unexpected return of Veldora.

Reyhiem, a survivor from the previous attack orchestrated by Falmuth, will also be arriving with a crucial message from Rimuru to Hinata. Fans can expect the calm facade of peace to shatter in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 4 after a high-stakes negotiation with a high likelihood of conflict taking place.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 3 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 3 revisits Rimuru and the Jura Tempest Federation following the aftermath of Clayman's defeat. The focus shifts towards dealing with the repercussions of this victory, particularly in integrating prisoners and refugees from Clayman's territories into Tempest. Geld and other members of Tempest face challenges in managing these newcomers.

Moreover, the completion of the peace treaty with the Kingdom of Falmuth takes place, marking a significant step towards stability in the region. As part of the treaty, Tempest agrees to recieve reparations, with the initial installment consisting of an 1,500 Stellar Gold coins.

As the dust settles, characters like Benimaru and Gabiru reappear after their wartime duties in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 3. Rimuru convenes a large meeting to outline his ambitious plan to declare the entirety of the Great Forest of Jura as his domain. However, uncertainty looms as it becomes apparent that a significant portion of the forest, located across the river, remains outside of Rimuru's influence. Integrating this uncharted territory poses potential challenges for the Jura Tempest Federation.

Amidst these developments, Rimuru announces plans for a grand festival to welcome those who acknowledge him as the new Demon Lord. This announcement ignites excitement among the populace in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 3.

For more updates on Rimuru’s exploits in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.