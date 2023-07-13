BLACKPINK members 'highly likely' to renew exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, experts predict

BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group is currently receiving a lot of limelight. This is due to their contract renewal discussions with YG Entertainment. According to a researcher at a prominent securities firm in Korea, it is highly unlikely that Lisa or any other member of the group will part ways with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s contract renewal prediction

The researcher, Lee Hwa Jeong from NH Investment & Securities, mentioned that YG Entertainment provided an official explanation within 15 minutes of an article raising questions about Lisa's contract renewal with BLACKPINK. Lee emphasized that the quick response time is significant and suggested YG Entertainment's commitment to securing a smooth contract with BLACKPINK.

Lee also pointed out that YG Entertainment's response to rumors surrounding Lisa's contract renewal demonstrates a strong intention to sign a favorable contract with BLACKPINK. In contrast, the agency either did not respond to or responded slowly to similar cases involving other artists. Furthermore, the researcher referred to YG Entertainment's past contract renewals with BIGBANG in 2011 and 2015. During those times, BIGBANG's schedules were significantly expanded around the contract renewal period.

Is Lisa leaving YG Entertainment?

Based on the current status of BLACKPINK's activities, experts assess that there is little incentive for the contract renewal with YG Entertainment to fail, as concluded by Lee. After the news and speculation regarding the uncertainty of Lisa's contract renewal circulated online, the stock price of YG Entertainment reportedly experienced a decline from 74,300 KRW to 72,000 KRW on Wednesday, representing a 5.83% decrease.

Lee explained that BLACKPINK's contract is set to expire on August 7 of this year, and their official schedule includes a performance in Los Angeles on August 26. There is also a possibility of additional performances after September, indicating that active discussions for the contract renewal are underway. Lee further highlighted that the recent addition of BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' World Tour stop in Vietnam, which took place just a month ago, serves as positive evidence supporting the contract renewal.

