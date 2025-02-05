Bogota: City Of The Lost on OTT; Song Joong Ki’s film debuts at No 3 on Netflix's global trending movies list

Bogotá: City Of The Lost starring lead actor Song Joong Ki achieved global success after its OTT release, entering the list of the Top 10 Netflix movies in over 80 countries. Premiering on February 4, it secured an impressive No. 3 spot on the list on its debut day. It is currently the only Korean film featuring in Netflix's trending movies list.

The crime thriller movie Bogotá, was released in the South Korean theaters on December 31 last year, but it failed to attract the desired viewership and make the estimated profit. It led to the movie being taken down from theatres quietly. However, it's OTT release has created a buzz worldwide, with it becoming the third-most watched movie on Netflix, as per FlixPatrol's February 4 data.

With 485 points on day 1 of its OTT release, the Song Joong Ki-starrer can be said to have impressed viewers. Its ranking is bettered only by Jamie Fox's action comedy Back in Action (741 points) and Luca's World (549 points), a biographical movie on a cerebral palsy patient. Bogotá might not have resonated with the South Korean moviegoers, but it rose to number one in the nation immediately after its release on Netflix, as per Korean media outlet Joy News 24.

It was an unexpected comeback of the movie after its massive theatrical failure. Bogotá's OTT release was announced just about a week before it dropped on Netflix. Global fans expressed their excitement at the news and a good overseas viewership of the film was expected. However, it ranking at #1 in its home country was a pleasant surprise.

Bogotá revolves around Guk Hee, a young Korean man in his 20s, who leaves his country with his parents after the IMF crisis. They plan on moving to the US to find better means of livelihood. However, after a theft in Bogotá, Columbia, that leads to them to lose their entire life's savings, they are forced to make the hostile nation their home.

In an attempt of survival, Guk Hee takes on the path of illegal clothes smuggling from Korea to Bogotá and goes through hell to finally become a big shot in the market. With unexpected friendships, jealousy, betrayal and perseverance, the film can be said to be emotionally rich.